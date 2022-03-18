When will BGMI 1.9 update APK be released in India?

Krafton is all set to launch its newest 1.9 update to its users in BGMI. The new update will feature a flurry of brand new features and other fixes. Players will be able to check out new additions like the new Bicycle, modes, and other improvements to classic and arena modes.

The update will be rolled out to each device at the same time. However, some players don't receive the update on their devices due to various reasons. Android users can use the help of the APK file of the new update to install the latest version on their smartphone.

This article discusses when players will be able to get the APK file for BGMI's 1.9 update.

BGMI 1.9 update APK release time in India

Krafton on BGMI's Instagram handle has announced that the new 1.9 update is coming on March 18. Players will be able to update their game from their respective app stores.

For those who haven't received the update on Android, they can do the same with the APK file. The APK file will be uploaded as soon as the game hits the Google Play Store.

Upon updating the game to the latest update, players will receive the Wild Ambition Set for seven days for free.

Top features to look out for in BGMI 1.9 update

1) Holi Dhamaka Mode

The new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature a new Holi Dhamaka Mode. The mode has two sky islands where one will have Egypt-like pyramids, and the other will have a winter-themed ice castle.

Players can collect various crystals and use them to equip various weapons on the ground. If a player gets defeated on Sky Island, he will land on the main spawn island on the map.

2) Racing minigame in Playground

With the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.9 update, players will get to play a new racing minigame. In the racing minigame, they will be able to play with their friends or do the solo driving practice. It is one of the most exciting features of the new update in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Revised Sosnovka Military Base Bridge

Developers have added a revised version of the Sosnovka Military Base bridge. In the revised version, a new sideway has been attached to the bridge. It will help players cross the bridge while defending themselves from opponents who bridge camp.

