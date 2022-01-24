Which are the participating teams in BGMI's Livik: Aftermath Showdown?

The Esports scenario in India has risen to staggering heights, mostly due to the increase in BGMI's popularity. The recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the game's first official tournament, was a massive success for Krafton and saw millions of players participating to be crowned the inaugural champions.

The conclusion of the tournament witnessed GodLike Esports representing India in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. Now that PMGC has also ended, Krafton has announced the introduction of an upcoming tournament that will see popular streamers on YouTube fight it out on the battlegrounds of the Aftermath map.

Livik: Aftermath Showdown - Participating BGMI teams, start date, prize pool, and more

The release of the latest 1.8 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India saw the introduction of the new Aftermath map. The map is modeled on Livik, which has undergone the wrath of bombs and volcanic eruptions, leaving the compounds dilapidated.

13 teams featuring 13 popular streamers and their respective lineups are scheduled to battle it out on the map to encourage more players into playing the map. Here's a look at the 13 participating teams in the Livik: Aftermath Showdown.

Team Mortal Team Snax Team Scout Team Shreeman Team Classified Team Antaryami Team Vaadhiyar Team Kanika Team Payal Team Sangwan Team Psycho Team GodNixon Team Dynamo

Most of these lineups will feature the top BGMI Esports athletes of the country, which will spice up the competitive nature of the tournament further.

Start date and prize pool

Earlier today, Battlegrounds Mobile India took to their official Instagram handle and YouTube channel to announce the game's upcoming official tournament - Livik: Aftermath Showdown. The developers released a video where they announced that 13 participating teams will step on the battlegrounds of the new Aftermath map on January 25.

All matches of the tournament will be broadcast on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official channel from 5 PM onwards on matchdays. All BGMI teams will fight for supremacy on the Aftermath map and will eye for the massive prize pool set at ₹4,50,000.

Edited by Saman