Which teams will feature in BGIS Semi-Finals Day 2?

BGIS 2021 is Battlegrounds Mobile India‘s official premier competition. With a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore, it is the biggest mobile Esports tournament to be ever organized in the country.

Amidst the covid outbreak, the tournament has given people a chance to enjoy the thrill of the Battle Royale experience from their homes just by tuning into the official YouTube channel of BGMI. People can click here to have a look at the detailed tournament structure as per the norms of BGMI.

After the success of BGIS: The Grind, the Online Qualifiers, and the Quarter Finals, the penultimate stage of Semi-Finals is currently ongoing. From 1024 rising teams and 32 invited BGMI Esports teams, only 24 teams remain. They will fight it out amongst themselves to be one of the top 16 teams to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Which are the participating teams in the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021?

Here's a look at the 24 teams fighting it out on the penultimate stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

Reckoning Esports Team Chicken Rushers Orgless 5 247 Gaming Team XO TSM UDOG India Skylightz Gaming The Supari Gang COXRIPMIZO Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports 7 Sea Esports Old Hood Esports Only Glitch Revenant Esports Team XSpark Celsius Esports GodLike Esports Tactical Esports Team Soul Enigma Gaming R Esports Team X Lions

What can we expect from the 24 teams on Day 2 of the Semi-Finals in BGIS 2021?

After the thrill of the first day of the Semi-Finals, viewers can expect the 24 playing teams to perform even better as the race for the Grand Finals ends in a couple of days. While some teams got a head-start on Day 1, others are playing the catch-up game.

Popular Esports teams like Skylightz Gaming and Orange Rock Esports are placed in the top 2 positions after securing a 'Chicken Dinner' each. Crowd favorites, Team Soul, Team X Spark and Enigma Gaming, have finished Day 1 on the bottom half of the table.

However, the performance of rising BGMI Esports teams like Tactical Esports (with two wins) and Team Chicken Rushers (with one win) have won over critics and pundits of the game. It will be worth watching whether the fortunes of these teams change or if they recapitulate the performance from Day 1 of BGIS Semi-Finals.

Edited by Saman