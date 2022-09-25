Why BGMI 2.2 update APK files on the internet are fake

Fans of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) haven't received any positive news since their favorite game received a ban. Krafton, the South Korean publisher/developer, provided an official response regarding communication with concerned authorities, but no reliable source has reported anything good.

Although the game servers in India are active even after almost two months of the ban, BGMI did not receive the much-awaited 2.2 update that Tencent rolled out for PUBG Mobile earlier this month. However, users have come across many tweets and articles related to Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update links in the past few days.

The absence of any announcement or confirmation from Krafton's side has confused many users as to the utilization of the 2.2 update links. The following section will try to answer why one should avoid such fake download links on the internet.

The download links for BGMI 2.2 are unauthorized and unreliable as Krafton didn't roll out any update

Various fake download links for the 2.2 update have surfaced online (Image via Twitter)

As mentioned earlier, Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't receive the 2.2 update as it was banned in the country. Since the Krafton-backed game is not available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the priority for the developers is to revoke the prohibition.

Furthermore, Krafton is unlikely to release any major updates for Battlegrounds Mobile India until the game returns to the Indian market. Therefore, if players come across any download link for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version, it is probably fake and will not work in most cases.

Even if players are able to download a modified 2.2 APK file, it will lead to an account suspension in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Hence, one should refrain from downloading anything from an unreliable or unauthorized source.

Apart from the unauthorized download links for the 2.2 version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can also come across fake unban dates for the game. They should not believe any news regarding the BGMI unban as Krafton has not announced the game's return. No update has been rolled out as well.

When and why did Battlegrounds Mobile India receive a ban?

On 28 July, Battlegrounds Mobile India suddenly disappeared from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The unexpected removal ignited the ban rumors, which soon got confirmed via various reports as it became clear that the Government of India gave the order to remove the game from India-specific application stores.

In the days that followed, reliable sources reported that the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) banned the popular Battle Royale game in the wake of national interest. It was alleged in several reports that BGMI had privacy and security concerns and that its Indian servers were in contact with the Chinese ones.

Responding to the allegations of unauthorized collection of user data, Krafton did maintain its stance on compliance with rules and regulations in India. The South Korean publishers denied the allegations and promised fans that they would work towards a resolution of the matter via communication with concerned authorities.

However, as of September, Krafton has yet to notify fans of the game's current status. The BGMI servers are still active, but players cannot purchase anything in the game. There is no hope for the rollout of the 2.2 update as the in-game Cycle 3 Season 7 has been renewed with a rank reset.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far