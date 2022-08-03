Why is BGMI banned in India? Official statement and more

BGMI recently celebrated one year of its release. However, July 28 became the darkest day in the game's history as it was delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game was removed by the respective companies following the Government's orders (Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000). Following the removal, Krafton and officials from the Indian Government issued statements that have created a buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Krafton's official statement on potential BGMI ban

Krafton Inc has been putting in incessant efforts to get the popular battle royale title available to Indian gamers. The South Korean company, known for making great games, also incurred significant losses in the stock market.

In a recent statement, Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, commented on the company's commitment to developing esports and gaming in India.

He mentioned that Krafton has always tried to protect the privacy and security of its users' data. The company has followed all the rules in India, including data protection laws and regulations, and will continue to abide by them in the future.

He thanked users for their love and support since BGMI's release and assured them that the company is hoping to continue its association in the time to come. Sohn added that Krafton is working hard to establish communication with the concerned authorities and resolve the issue regarding the game's delisting.

The Krafton honcho also requested players and fans to remain patient. He mentioned that the company will inform the gamer base about further updates on the issue and will look toward fostering the Indian gaming ecosystem.

What did Indian Government officials say about BGMI ban?

In a conversation with a news channel, a senior official from MEITY commented on how several Indian agencies analyzed the popular game multiple times before reporting it to the central government.

Based on the reports, the Government of India asked both Google and Apple to remove the title from their respective virtual stores on July 28.

The official pointed out how the app contains different malicious codes and requires players to provide multiple critical permissions. These permissions can be misused as stored user data can be compromised for surveillance through microphones and cameras, harmful network activities, and location tracking.

He also mentioned that apps like BGMI harm India's integrity and sovereignty. He added that the government took necessary actions as soon as the inputs were received.

A senior official also discussed the rebranding, saying that multiple Chinese apps were rebranded in India but had no servers in the country.

He added that many Chinese apps have been re-launched in the country as "old wine in a new bottle."

The official specified that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rehashed version of the already banned PUBG Mobile.

Considering all the statements, it is still unclear when Battlegrounds Mobile India will return to the Google Play Store and App Store. Several LAN events, including the finals of the ESPL, have been suspended.

