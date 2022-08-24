Why is BGMI banned in India, and is it permanent?

BGMI has considerable influence in the Indian gaming community, and the player base has expanded with updates. However, the recent ban issued by the government of India has startled players, who are still heartbroken.

Users have numerous questions in their minds since they do not have complete clarity on many topics. One of their primary concerns was the reason behind the ban on BGMI.

Apart from that, many gamers are also curious about whether the ban will be permanent.

What is reason behind ban on BGMI in India?

According to initial reports, the government banned BGMI in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. In 2020, PUBG Mobile, i.e., the global version, was suspended under the same section.

Essentially, it is worth noting that this particular law empowers the central government or any of its officers to issue orders restricting public access to any information via any computer resource.

The sub-section further mentions that the restrictions applied are usually done in the interest of India's sovereignty and integrity, defense, state security, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order, or to prevent incitement to the commission of any cognizable offense relating to the foregoing.

Consequently, the primary reason behind the ban on BGMI is Section 69A of the IT Act. However, unlike the previous bans on PUBG Mobile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not posted an official circular about the game's suspension.

Is ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India permanent?

Uncertainty surrounds the ban length, whether it is permanent, and if the game will get unbanned. However, such possibilities of a comeback cannot be completely ruled out because when PUBG Mobile was banned in 2020, Krafton revived the title in a completely new avatar of BGMI, which has now been suspended as well.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, released a statement a few days after the suspension mentioning that the developers are in talks with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue. Furthermore, he asserted that the company has always complied with the rules and regulations, including those for data regulations.

The executive also assured the players of their commitment to the Indian market.

Additionally, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, in one of his Instagram stories, provided new insight around the suspension and claimed the removal was not an immediate action and had been in progress for a few months. He added that this is only an interim order, not a ban.

Considering this, there are chances that the game could make a comeback in India. However, the developers will have to comply with all government regulations. Nevertheless, if the issue is not resolved, the government will not lift the prohibition, and it will remain in place.

For the time being, the question around BGMI's comeback remains open until the developers come forward with further updates.

