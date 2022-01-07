Why is BGMI pro player Snax leaving Velocity Gaming?

BGMI has given the Indian gaming community superstars of its own. These players have made a name for themselves in every household of the community, and are the reason behind India being on the International Esports stage. Raj "Snax" Varma is one such name.

Snax is known for his insane assaulting skills. He first broke into the scene with his Tips and Tricks videos, but his clutches in Esports scrims and tournaments have placed him amongst the greats of the game.

Snax loves sticking to the same team as he was formerly a part of Team IND until the lineup was released. He was then picked up by Velocity Gaming. However, the two parties are separating - here's a look at why.

What makes BGMI pro player Snax leave Velocity Gaming?

Velocity Gaming is an Indian Esports organization that acquired the services of Snax, Attanki, Daljit and Kratos after the lineup was released by Team IND on November 2020. However, their failure at BGIS: The Grind and an early exit from BGIS have reportedly led to Snax's departure from the organization.

In a recent live stream on YouTube, Snax cleared his followers' doubts about the entire buzz. Snax mentioned that he feels VLT is amongst the best BGMI Esports organizations in the country, and he left on a good note.

He cited that the main reason for his departure was the performance of the lineup, which was not up to the mark. The last five to six months were miserable, as they have failed to qualify for the finals in successive BGMI Esports tournaments.

Snax feels he has grinded and given his best just like his other teammates but due to some unknown reasons, the synergy wasn't there to reflect at the end of the tournaments. Therefore, he bid adieu to Velocity Gaming and will give trials once BGIS is over.

He dismissed any rumors of him getting offers from other BGMI organizations. However, it has to be seen whether Snax will join either Team 8bit, Team Soul (as he is already a part of 8bit Creatives) or will join some other BGMI Esports team altogether.

Edited by Saman