Will there be BGMI Lite for low-end Android devices?

After a long wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was finally launched earlier this month, on July 2, 2021. PUBG Mobile fans were overjoyed they gave BGMI an overwhelmingly positive response.

Battlegrounds Mobile India as a replacement for PUBG Mobile. This got players wondering if there would be a BGMI Lite to replace PUBG Mobile Lite.

The lighter version of PUBG Mobile was popular due to its compatibility with low-end devices and quicker BR sessions. To Install PUBG Mobile Lite, players needed 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB free storage on their devices. This enabled a substantial part of the demographic to play PUBG Mobile even on low-end devices.

Is there going to be a BGMI Lite?

No announcements have been made about BGMI Lite. (Image via BGMI)

As of today, there has been no official announcement regarding BGMI Lite. No official websites have been set up for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developer has not hinted at anything about BGMI Lite.

The launch of BGMI Lite seems unlikely as Battlegrounds Mobile India itself has low system requirements. The game needs 2 GB of RAM to run smoothly and has a download size of 721 MB. Additionally, players can download in-game resources as per their requirements.

There is an option to choose between basic and advanced resource packs right at the start of the game. Players can go for the one that suits their device the most. Krafton has made sure that the game can be played even on low and medium-end devices.

When compared to PUBG Mobile Lite, the system requirements for BGMI are somewhat more. But then BGMI provides a full-fledged battle royale experience with a slightly higher download size.

Moreover, Krafton is yet to provide an update regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch on iOS. It is less likely that the developer will roll out a lite version of BGMI before making it available to iOS users

Shortly, if developers decide to launch BGMI Lite, players will be notified via Krafton's website and social media handles.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

