Will BGMI be unbanned in India? Rumors, reactions, and more

Almost ten months after the PUBG Mobile ban, Krafton launched BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) as a like-to-like replacement. Meant specifically for the Indian audience, Battlegrounds Mobile India was a successful venture that also helped restore PUBG Mobile's esports ecosystem in the country.

However, on 28 July, many Android and iOS users started reporting the disappearance of BGMI from the application stores. It later became more apparent that Google and Apple had taken down the game from the Play Store and App Store on the government's orders, as confirmed by Krafton's official statement on the matter.

With the ban being implemented on BGMI by the Government of India, many players have the same question in mind, i.e., will Battlegrounds Mobile India be unbanned again? Readers can find potential answers to questions, reactions, and more in the following section.

BGMI: The ban on the Indian PUBG Mobile variant may be permanent

To get a potential answer regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban, users will have to refer to similar cases in the past. Two of the most popular mobile games in the Indian market – PUBG Mobile and Free Fire – were banned by the government due to similar reasons as in BGMI's case. Both famous titles are yet to receive an unban date, which may never happen.

Thus, if Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban lasts for an indefinite period, it will mean that it could be permanent. While some influencers were optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return, one of the most prominent voices was Skyesports' CEO, Shiva Nandy.

Shiva's IG story following the ban on the game (Image via Instagram/@shivamarvelnandy)

Nandy referred to TikTok's 'rumored' return to the Indian server and said:

"According to sources, Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback. In that case, BGMI will be back 100%. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon!"

The statement was a part of Shiva's Instagram Story a few weeks back. Readers can find the complete story here.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

Last week on 17 August, a cryptic tweet from esports player and cóach Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare excited many fans as it read:

"Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time."

Lastly, one of the most popular streamers in India, Dynamo Gaming, also talked about the potential unban:

"I believe BGMI will get unbanned because the response is quite positive."

However, readers should not be all jubilant by the aforementioned statements, as other esports personalities have also hinted at moving on. Many YouTubers have already started playing New State Mobile and other popular games, as influencers like Thug and Mortal have shared their views.

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal asked his fans to move on from Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Instagram/@8bit_thug)

Thug declared New State Mobile as the future and asked his fans to start grinding. On the other hand, despite showcasing his displeasure, Mortal has hinted at shifting to Valorant alongside other games.

Interestingly, many gaming companies from India have also written to the government as they desire uniform and fair treatment. One can read the entire report here.

Fans have also reacted to the unban rumors and requested a repeal of the decision. Here are some tweets from Battlegrounds Mobile India fans:

siuuu @hehehehesewwwyy @GHATAK_official And your next tweet will be like: "10000 likes and retweets and I'll reveal bgmi unban date"

HITECH 100 @100Hitech Bgmi Is Going To Unban On 22Aug They Posted This On Their Website And Removed It After 30mins So Guys Don't Take Any Worry Game Is Coming Back On 22Aug

MONU CHAUDHARY @MONU76481633 . Mene jese tese to apne parents ko ye bataya tha ki e-sports me bhi carrier hota h or thoda bharosa dilwaya or phir game ban ho gyi bhout gussa aya ☹️. @GHATAK_official Kya mtlb BGMI ka come back hoga. Mene jese tese to apne parents ko ye bataya tha ki e-sports me bhi carrier hota h or thoda bharosa dilwaya or phir game ban ho gyi bhout gussa aya ☹️.

Zaid ahmad @Zaidgamingbgmi

Bgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week #BGMI unbanBgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week

Zoya Rathod Yt @Aayushi84870608 🥺 Guys bgmi unban hone wala hei aab kya karenge

Sai Prasad @SaiPrasad19768 @realceltzroxx Bhai aapka 32 ka pata nhi,22 aug ke baad konsa date fix karne wale hai bgmi walo ne nhi hum 🤣

Players should note that there is a chance that BGMI might return as Krafton is reportedly working closely with the Indian government on a resolution to the matter. However, users should take every piece of information on the internet with a grain of salt and shouldn't expect the game to return anytime soon.

