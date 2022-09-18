Will Indian teams receive a slot at PMGC 2022 after BGMI ban?

Since the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ban in the country, the game's esports ecosystem has seen many hiccups. Although fans witnessed two BGMI teams, Team Soul and 7SEA, at PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 events, the title's competitive scene has virtually come to a halt.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 has reignited the hopes of Indian fans who want to see their favorite Battlegrounds Mobile India squads back in action. However, to their dismay, Tencent didn't allocate a slot in the championship to any BGMI team.

At the time of writing, no Battlegrounds Mobile India team is expected to represent India at the global PUBG Mobile tournament. That said, one can still anticipate the allocation of a slot involving their favorite squad in the near future.

Invitation to PMGC for any BGMI team uncertain after ban on game in India

At PMGC 2021, Krafton gave GodLike Esports the Grand Finals slot after their stellar showing at BGIS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series) 2021, where the team finished fourth. However, unlike the 2021 edition, Krafton hasn't made any announcements regarding the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Hence, at the moment, the chances of an invitation for any Indian team seem pretty low.

PMGC 2022 has 48 team slots for the League Stage, while the Grand Finals will feature 16 teams. Tencent has unveiled the qualification process for 46 slots in the former phase. Moreover, 15 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals after fighting in the League. Two places haven't been announced for the League stage, while one slot is empty for the Grand Finals.

Readers can find complete details about the qualified teams, prize pool, announcements, and more related to PMGC 2022 using the link here.

What can one expect going forward

Gametube @GametubeI The announcement didn't mention anything about Indian teams as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned in the country by the government. However, two slots in the League Stage and one slot in the Grand Finals have still not been revealed by Tencent. The announcement didn't mention anything about Indian teams as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned in the country by the government. However, two slots in the League Stage and one slot in the Grand Finals have still not been revealed by Tencent.

One can expect updates on the invitation to PUBG Mobile Global Championship in the coming days as the Grand Finals are scheduled to take place in January 2023. The absence of any Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments is a sign of worry for the game's esports fans because such events usually become the basis of invitations to global championships.

Though it's unlikely Indian teams associated with BGMI will be invited to PMGC 2022, one should consider the case of PMWI 2022, where two Indian teams were invited despite the ban. Thus, fans should not lose hope and wait for a response from Krafton or Tencent.

What happened to BGMI in India?

BGMI received a ban in India due to security and privacy concerns. The Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology acted in adherence to Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and banned the Indian PUBG Mobile version.

Following the news of the ban going viral, Krafton quickly responded with a statement that read:

"Dear Patron of BGMI, we are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At KRAFTON Inc., the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India, including data protection laws and regulations, and will continue abiding by them."

The statement not only offered clarity regarding the allegations of unauthorized collection of data but also thanked Indian fans for their support:

"We thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in our journey uptill here, and hope to continue our association in the future as well. There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country's most loved game – BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues."

However, since the initial response from Krafton, fans haven't yet got an update regarding the ban's repeal in India.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far