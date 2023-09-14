Willy Gaming claims to create a record of most consecutive wins in BGMI

On September 13, popular BGMI player and streamer Nishaant "Willy" Williams was livestreaming the game on his YouTube channel Willy Gaming, during which he played classic matches along with popular YouTubers like Scout and Mortal. After winning 34 consecutive classic mode matches, Willy announced that he had created the record for the most consecutive chicken dinners in BGMI.

Nishaant congratulated his viewers for witnessing his achievement and thanked them for their unwavering support. Here's what he said (translated from Hindi):

"Congratulations to all of you. We have set a world record. Cheers to you as well, because you were a part of it, witnessing it for the past four days on stream. You guys are a part of history and the world record... We have set a world record of 34 back-to-back Chicken Dinners."

Since BGMI is one of the most played mobile games and Willy is a renowned creator, his recent feat has got the entire Indian gaming community buzzing with excitement.

Willy Gaming provides a new goal for BGMI streamers to break by winning 34 consecutive classic mode matches

(Timestamp: 3:49:16)

Talking about the record, Nishaant looked relieved that he could have continued winning more matches, but felt exhausted. He even pointed at Rolex's previous record that he set in PUBG Mobile.

Willy stated (translated from Hindi):

"The previous record was of Rolex who took 15 (Chicken Dinners) on stream. We did 34 wins and not in Diamond, Platinum, nor in Ace lobby. We did it in Conqueror lobby.... in top 20 Conqueror lobby."

He also stated how he won as many as eight Dragon Ball trial matches on stream, which he claimed to be the most obtained by any Battlegrounds Mobile India streamer to date. Of the eight, four were done in 34 matches, out of which two were completed and the other two wins were glitched.

Willy’s journey in gaming has been astounding. From being a former professional cricketer, he effortlessly transitioned into content creation. While he started streaming PUBG Mobile (before its ban in India), he shifted to BGMI once the latter was introduced in the Indian gaming market.

The jaw-dropping streak of 34 consecutive Chicken Dinners is a direct reflection of Nishaant’s sheer grit and dedication to gaming. While obtaining a single Chicken Dinner becomes difficult for many to achieve, obtaining 34 times is nothing short of a legendary feat. He mentioned that it was Scout and Ocean Sharma who told him how great his feat was and hence realized the importance of his achievement.

It remains to be seen if any other classic player or BGMI YouTubers take inspiration from Willy Gaming's legendary streak and try to better it by playing classic mode matches.