XO Punkk’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI has been amongst the most played games in India due to many players returning to the title that was once popular as PUBG Mobile. Amongst the various superstars that Battlegrounds Mobile India has given to in the Indian gaming community, Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh is a popular name.

Punkk rose through the ranks in the Esports scenario, where he began his journey with Version 1 Esports. However, his insane gunpower has seen him transition into a professional player for Team XO. Punkk is currently representing Team XO in the game's most prestigious tournament - BGIS 2021.

Punkk is now considered amongst the best BGMI Esports players in the country. However, besides being a professional athlete, he is also a streamer and a content creator on YouTube. His tips and tricks videos, along with his gameplay content, have made him popular on the platform.

Everything about BGMI Esports player and content creator XO Punkk

Seasonal Stats

Punkk's grind in the game is seen from his performance in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3. Despite staying busy, playing scrims and tournament matches, Punkk has ranked as high as Ace Dominator tier, which adds prestige to his ID.

Snippet showing XO Punkk's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Punkk has played 359 classic matches and has won 51 out of them, reaching the Top 10 in 179 of those matches. He has a staggering 3626 kills to his name with F/D Ratio of 10.10. In a single match, he has managed to kill 33 players which stands as his most finishes and his highest damage is 4142.

He also boasts average damage of 1294.7 this season.

BGMI ID and IGN

Punkk's unique ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5362026655. People can send him in-game popularity by searching for his ID. His in-game name (IGN) is XoPunkuuu.

Monthly Income

Also Read Article Continues below

Punkk is a salaried player for the Esports organization, Team XO. Moreover, his popularity in recent times has seen a growth in the number of subscribers on his YouTube channel. With over 238K subscribers, Punkk earns between $326 and $5.2K from YouTube per month. (Source: Social Blade)

Edited by Saman