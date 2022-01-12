XSpark Gill’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI is one of the most popular mobile games in India. The battle royale title was released in July 2021, months after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country.

The game has given the Indian gaming community professional Esports players, who have, with time, established themselves as superstars. Arshpreet "Gill" Singh is a renowned name in the community. He is a professional Esports player and is often considered amongst the best in the sphere.

Gill rose through the ranks with OR Esports where he, along with Scout, Anto, Mavi and Viru, reached the second spot on the leaderboards of PMWL East: Season 0 Finals. In the ongoing BGIS 2021, Gill is representing Team X Spark and has reached the Grand Finals.

Apart from being an Esports player, Gill is also a YouTuber where he uploads gameplay videos from tournaments and scrims. He even streams live matches at times.

Everything about BGMI professional player and content creator Gill

Seasonal Stats

Despite being an active BGMI Esports player who stays busy playing tournaments and scrims, Gill has played many classic matches in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3. He is ranked in the Ace tier with 4354 total points.

Snippet showing XSpark Gill's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Gill has played 85 classic matches this season and has won 12 out of them. He has reached the Top 10 in 47 matches and has accumulated 549 total finishes, having an F/D Ratio of 6.46.

With 20 most finishes and 2238 highest damage in a single match, Gill has shown sparks of his brilliance in classic matches as well. He has also dealt average damage of 796.3 this season.

BGMI ID and IGN

Gill's ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5307001970. His fans can search for this ID and send him in-game popularity. Gill is popular in the gaming community by his in-game name (IGN) - TXGiLL (TX is the initials for Team XSpark).

Monthly Income

Gill is part of S8UL and is a salaried player for Team XSpark. However, Gill earns a decent amount of money from his YouTube channel, GiLL, which has over 222K subscribers. According to Social Blade, Gill earns between $697 and $11.1K per month from YouTube.

