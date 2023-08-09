"You can see Rega playing for us": BGMI star Juicy on Regaltos featuring for Team 8bit in BGMS 2023

On August 8, Team Soul's popular BGMI player, Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal, organized a live session on his YouTube channel where he was joined by Team 8bit's IGL, Vishwas "Juicy" Battoo. During the livestream, the duo talked about the performance of their respective teams in the ongoing BGMI Masters Series LAN event. Juicy also grabbed the opportunity to positively answer a viewer asking about the chances of Regaltos playing for Team 8bit in the BGMS.

Juicy affirmed the fact that Regaltos will feature in the team later on in the tournament. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"Guys, stop being tensed. You can see Rega playing for us. It's my word and you can count on it."

Juicy's latest words have already created a considerable buzz amongst Regaltos' and Team 8bit's fans.

Juicy confirms Rega's participation in BGMS 2023 for Team 8bit and the BGMI side's comeback in BGIS 2023

Regaltos was unveiled as a part of Team 8bit before BGIS. He was also announced to be with the team for BGMS 2023. Since Juicy, Mighty, Madman, and Beast have been playing for a long time now, Regaltos is yet to play a BGMI match for the side.

However, with Regaltos being a greatly experienced player, he might feature in the tournament if and when the team requires his services. With him already staying in Delhi, it remains to be seen when he will feature for Team 8bit in the LAN event.

In the same livestream, Juicy addressed the situation in which Team 8bit will have to play the in-game qualifiers to qualify for BGIS. He mentioned (translated from Hindi):

"The scene around BGIS is such that we have to qualify from Round 1. Nothing else. We are not completely out of the tournament. We are just out of The Grind. We can still play BGIS and we will try our best. We are grinding day and night."

Juicy then talked about the impact of the change in the points system on the performance of Team 8bit in The Grind. He said (translated from Hindi):

"You guys might think that this is an excuse, but the points system plays a major role. All of the teams were playing according to the new points system for the last four months. Adapting is not easy."

For those unaware, Team 8bit is one of the few of Tier-1 BGMI esports teams that faced the brunt of elimination from The Grind. Although Juicy and others tried their best in the three matches they played, they failed to qualify for the Round 2 of the tournament and higher, which could have otherwise cemented their spot in BGIS 2023's latter stages. Now they will have to play the in-game qualifiers and stage a comeback.