Team 8Bit eliminated from BGIS 2023 The Grind

Unexpectedly, Team 8Bit has been knocked out of the ongoing BGIS 2023 The Grind event after failing to perform well. The squad was placed in Group 10 of round nine and competed in three matches on Day 1 of Week 2. They came 10th with only 21 points when the day ended. As only the top eight squads from each group can advance to the second round of this competition, 8Bit, unfortunately, missed out on this opportunity.

With this elimination, they will have to play in the upcoming BGIS event's initial stage (In-game Qualifiers). The news of this team's exit has left their fans surprised, as 8Bit recently displayed a series of remarkable performances in some third-party BGMI tournaments.

Team 8Bit's performance in BGIS The Grind

This squad had a rough first game on Day 1, as Velocity Gaming knocked them out in the fifth circle. They gained seven points with the help of six eliminations. Their star athlete Mighty claimed four kills alone, while Juicy and Beast took one frag each. The winner of this match was War Mania Esports, an underdog team.

During the second game in Miramar, 8Bit lost three players in the fourth zone after fighting TWOB. After that, Madman tried his best but couldn’t last long. He assisted his team in earning three points, which was not enough. Hindustan Gaming won this encounter with an impressive 16 kills. They accumulated only 10 points through their first two matches in The Grind.

Match three of Group 9 saw 8Bit find their momentum in the first few circles. They picked up 10 eliminations and were looking strong till the fifth zone, where the squad was suddenly eliminated with 11 points. Beast and Mighty had secured four and three kills, respectively. Velocity Gaming won this third game with 16 frags.

TF5x7Hills, who qualified for the next round in eighth place, obtained 22 on Day 1. They scored only one point more than 8Bit. Velocity Gaming were the table toppers in Group 9 with 54 points.

On July 25, Regaltos joined Team 8Bit as their fifth player for the BGIS 2023. However, he didn't play any matches in The Grind's first round. The squad will focus on making a strong start in the India Series, which is scheduled to start on August 10.