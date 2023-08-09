BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after League Week 1 Day 2

Following the grand success of the Launch Week, the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 LAN event held in Delhi has moved on to its first League Week, where all the participating teams are battling it out to reach the Super Weekend 1. Six intense matches have already been played, and some crowd-favorite teams have outplayed others to posit themselves in the top half of the points table.

Fans across the country can watch their favorite stars in action on Star Sports 1 and Rooter.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (League Week 1 Day 2)

The 24 participating BGMI esports teams (divided into three groups) played three nail-biting matches on Day 2 of the League Week 1. Each one had different winners. Here's a look at the encounters:

Match 1 - Group B vs C (Erangel) - Marcos Gaming with 14 kills

Match 2 - Group A vs C (Miramar) - Numen Gaming with 10 kills

Match 3 - Group A vs C (Erangel) - OR Esports with 13 kills

Here's a detailed overview of the points table after Day 2 of League Week 1:

Chemin Esports (65 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (55 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (51 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Numen Gaming (50 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (50 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) One Blade Esports (45 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team 8Bit (39 points) Team Orangutan (39 points) Gods Reign (38 points) Team Insane Esports (36 points) Medal Esports (32 points) GodLike Esports (31 points) WSB Gaming (30 points) Enigma Gaming (29 points) Gladiator Esports (28 points) Team Soul (24 points) Team X Spark (22 points) Revenant Esports (20 points) Team Spy (19 points) Team Velocity (17 points) Lucknow Giants (15 points) Entity Gaming (15 points) Global Esports (7 points) True Rippers (5 points)

While Chemin Esports continued their consistent run of great matches, several sides, like Marcos Gaming, OR Esports, and Numen Gaming, staged comebacks.

Medal Esports' meteoric rise has left their fans frenzied. Meanwhile, supporters of Global Esports, Entity Gaming, and True Rippers are still hoping for their teams to showcase great performances.

BGMS schedule for matchday 3 and 4 of League Week 1

BGMS' action has left the BGMI esports community buzzing with excitement. The action will resume tonight at 9:30 PM IST.

Here's an overview of the schedule of League Week 1's remaining matchdays of the ongoing BGMI LAN tournament (BGMS 2023):

Day 3 (August 9)

Erangel - Group A vs B

Sanhok - Group A vs B

Miramar - Group B vs C

Day 4 (August 10)

Erangel - Group B vs C

Miramar - Group A vs C

Erangel - Group A vs C

With just six matches left for the League Week 1 to conclude, it remains to be seen which BGMI teams successfully make it to the top 16 in the points table and make their way to the Super Weekend 1.