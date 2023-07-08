"You should have hunger to win": BGMI star Destro answers how someone can take esports professionally

Destro, a BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) star, recently spoke with DD India about the path to success for prospective esports players. According to the interview, a solid understanding of the game, technical ability, and an unyielding desire to win are essential for a professional esports career. Elaborating on the topic, he said:

"You should have that hunger to win. That's the most important skill I feel you should have if you want to be in esports."

Destro's insights have sparked an important discussion on the future of esports and the necessary steps to take it to the next level.

Destro, a BGMI star, offers advice on how to pursue a career in esports

When talking about how to take esports professionally, BGMI star Destro emphasized the significance of a solid foundation and extensive knowledge of the game to compete at the highest level. This is what he said in the interview:

"To enter a profession such as esports, first of all, you should have a good understanding of the game that you are playing. It's the strategies, the meta that's going on, the mechanics involved. You should have good hand-to-eye coordination, quick reaction time, and good decision-making skills. But I feel the most important thing is the passion for the game. Once you find that you are performing consistently well in the competitive settings, I feel esports can be a good option for you."

This unshakable passion propels a player's road to professional achievement. Passion generates commitment, tenacity, and the will to constantly grow. Without this desire to win, players can find it difficult to retain the commitment and drive required to compete at the greatest level.

Destro, a BGMI star, responds to the parents' concerns

The reporter aimed to shift this view by focusing on parental concerns about excessive gaming and its potential influence on their children's life. Destro emphasized the significance of parents understanding that esports and gaming, like any other industry, require hard work and devotion.

This is what BGMI star Destro responded about this:

"It is important for parents to understand that just like any other sports, esports, and gaming, they require hard work and dedication. Like any other profession, success in esports requires a balance of work and life. One should ensure that gaming does not take over your life. Parents can encourage their children to pursue their passion, but I feel they should also set up limits on screen time, encourage their children to socialize with friends and work out regularly."

Moreover, Destro highlighted the positive effects of gaming as well:

"Those things are also very important and I feel it is also important to note that gaming can have positive effects on cognitive development, such as improving reaction skills, reaction time, hand-to-eye coordination, and problem-solving skills as well. I feel esports and gaming in general also provides an opportunity for social growth in the form of fan following in numbers. Also, I feel parents should educate themselves about the industry, the opportunities here, and sponsorships and all."

For individuals with a profound understanding of their chosen game, outstanding abilities, unrelenting dedication, and a well-rounded approach to life, the path into the sphere of esports offers limitless possibilities. BGMI star Destro's statements are a testament to the effort, ability, and burning passion required to thrive in this competitive game.

