ZGOD's BGMI ID, rank, stats, F/D ratio, Monthly YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Abhishek "ZGOD" Choudhary is one of those players on the BGMI esports circuit who has successfully defied all odds and advanced from underdog to a top player.

His grit and determination towards the game has helped him climb through the ranks. A humble man, ZGOD entertains his audience through his live streams and vlogs. Many fans watch his streams to learn the nitty-gritty of the game.

Things to know about BGMI pro player and streamer ZGOD and his performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID and IGN

Both ID and in-game name (IGN) play crucial roles in Battlegrounds Mobile India. While fans and players can search for a particular gamer using their in-game IDs and send him popularity, IGNs are the monikers through which players are recognized in the gaming community.

ZGOD's ID is 5153118886 and his IGN is GODLzgod.

Seasonal stats and rank

ZGOD is one of the finest assaulters and support players in the BGMI gaming community. He is a regular feature in all tournaments and scrims that Godlike Esports participates in. This has given him scarce time to play classic matches after the new 1.9 update.

However, he has still managed to play a few matches and posit his profile in the Ace Master tier, accumulating 4927 total points so far.

ZGOD's stats in the ongoing C2S5 (Image via Krafton)

ZGOD has played 120 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode in the current season and has triumphed in 25 of those matches. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 75 games.

ZGOD has managed 145051.4 total damage with an average damage of 1208.8. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 6.05 and has outplayed 726 enemies.

However, ZGOD's insane assaulting skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 19.8. Moreover, 19 most finishes and 3563 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube monthly income

ZGOD was drafted into GodLike Esports in August 2021, along with Jonathan, Clutchgod, Ghatak, and Neyoo. As a part of the lineup, ZGOD has become one of the highest-earning players in the gaming community. However, a significant chunk of his monthly income comes from his YouTube channel, ZGOD GAMING, which currently has over 416 K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, ZGOD has accrued more than 6K subscribers and earned between $134 and $2.1K in the last 30 days.

