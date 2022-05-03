Ghatak's special voice pack in BGMI: How to install, features, and more

BGMI hails from the Battle Royale genre of gaming and therefore, it becomes important for players to establish proper communication that will enable them to obtain more Chicken Dinners.

As a result, the developers have incorporated voice packs of BGMI partners and content creators. Following the success of Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, and Payal's voice packs, Ghatak's voice pack has made its way into the game.

Both the basic and special versions of the voice packs are now available for players. However, the craze for the mythic special voice pack, which contains Hindi audio files as well, is unmatchable.

Everything about BGMI streamer Ghatak's special voice pack

Although the basic version of Ghatak's voice pack was introduced in the game a few weeks back, the special version was released recently. Krafton unveiled the special voice pack through a post on the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The special voice pack can be found in the latest Lucky Crate, which follows the same format as that of Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, and Payal's voice packs. However, the special voice pack will only be available in the game for the next eight days.

The special voice pack has audio messages from three categories - Tactical, Movement, and Discussion. While the Tactical category has 20 audio messages, Movement boasts 18 and Discussion contains 15.

Installing Ghatak's voice pack in BGMI

Ghatak's voice packs have already become an instant hit amongst players across the country. While some BGMI players have already got their hands on the special voice pack of the popular streamer, many are yet to purchase and install it.

Here's a guide to installing Ghatak's special voice pack in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Head over to Lucky Crate tab available in the Crate section.

Step 2: Open crates until Ghatak's voice pack is purchased. Make use of the discount coupons while opening the crates.

Step 4: Upon successful purchase, make your way to the in-game mail.

Step 6: Collect the purchased special voice pack.

Step 7: Head over to inventory and click on the audio files option.

Step 8: Select Ghatak's special pack and drag the various audio messages to the chosen list available in the match.

Step 9: Play any match (Ranked or Unranked) and check if the voice pack is working properly.

While purchasing the special version of Ghatak's voice pack, players must remember that the basic version of both Ghatak and Dynamo is available in the in-game shop. For those who cannot afford to spend much and only require generic audio messages in English, they can purchase the basic version at only 250 UC.

Furthermore, players can also purchase Dynamo's special voice pack in the same way, once it is available in the game following the conclusion of Ghatak's special voice pack.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul