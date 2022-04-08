Zgod's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, rank, YouTube income, and more in April 2022

BGMI has gifted the Indian gaming community several players who have gone onto represent India on the global stage, making the entire nation proud. Abhishek "Zgod" Choudhary is one such player who has established himself as a household name in the community after his performances in global tournaments.

His hard work and determination towards the game has helped him climb through the ranks. His journey from an underdog to one of the best in the country has been incredible. A humble man, Zgod entertains his audience through his vlogs and live streams as well.

BGMI pro player and streamer Zgod's profile and stats in the new season

BGMI ID and IGN

Zgod is a popular name in the gaming community. As a result, his fans search for his in-game ID to send him friend requests so they can play classic matches together. His profile can be searched using the code 5153118886.

Fans can also find his ID using his popular in-game name (IGN) - GODLzgod.

Seasonal stats and rank

Zgod is one of the best players in the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports community and hence is a regular feature in tournaments and scrims where he represents the popular esports organization, GodLike Esports.

This leaves him with little time to play Classic matches on a daily basis. However, within the first two weeks, he has played multiple matches and ranked up till the Crown II tier, collecting 4072 points.

Snippet showing Zgod's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Zgod has played 52 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 9 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 28 games, an impressive stat in itself.

Zgod has managed 58471.4 total damage with an average damage of 1124.4. Furthermore, he has maintained a F/D ratio of 5.67 with 295 total finishes to his credit.

However, Zgod's all-round performance is reflected in his headshot percentage of 17.3. and an average survival time of 13.3 minutes. Moreover, 19 most finishes and 2900 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

Zgod's incredible skills and consistent performance in tournaments and scrims have helped him bag a high salary from GodLike Esports. However. he also earns from streaming and uploading videos of BGMI on YouTube.

His channel, ZGOD GAMING, has over 411K subscribers and has helped him earn between $139 and $2.2K in the last 30 days (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul