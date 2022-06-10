ZGod's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more (June 2022)

The BGMI community has been blessed with several players representing India on the world stage. Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary is one of them, having featured in multiple international tournaments and performing brilliantly.

His hard work, grit, and dedication to the game have helped him emerge as one of the top players in the country. ZGod's humble attitude has helped him garner millions of fans worldwide.

The superstar is an all-rounder in and outside the game, as he is also a popular streamer who livestreams the game on YouTube, LOCO, and Rooter.

How has BGMI star ZGod performed so far in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6?

Seasonal rank and stats

ZGod is one of the best BGMI players in the Indian gaming community. Being a member of GodLike Esports, he represents the team in esports tournaments and scrims. However, he has still played many classic matches in the new season, highlighting his grind in the game.

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, ZGod has reached the Crown I tier, accumulating 4172 total seasonal points. However, if he plays classic matches regularly, he could easily get to the Ace Master tier, a feat he achieved in C2S5.

ZGod has already played 67 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 28 Chicken Dinners in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 60 games alongside his squadmates (with a top ten percentage of 89.6).

The pro has managed to deal a total damage of 62008.8, with an average damage of 925.5. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 5.52 and has outclassed 370 enemies.

The streamer's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 18.9. He also has an average survival time of 9.6 minutes (which is impressive as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). His best performance in the new C2S6 was in a match where he had 15 finishes and dealt 2284 damage.

Note: ZGod's stats were recorded when writing and are subject to change.

BGMI ID and IGN

ZGod has a huge fan following in the gaming community. Since he plays classic matches with random teammates, many fans try to search for his profile to send him friend requests, wishing to play with him.

They can search for his profile using his UID, 5153118886, and his popular in-game name (IGN), GODLzgod.

YouTube income

ZGod joined GodLike Esports in August 2021, which resulted in him becoming one of the highest-earning esports athletes in the country. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel, ZGOD GAMING, which currently has more than 417K subscribers. He earns a hefty amount per month from here.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, ZGod has generated revenue between $61 and $982 in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accrued more than 1K subscribers in this period. These numbers are set to increase once he starts streaming regularly.

