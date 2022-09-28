Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher stuns the world with body transformation, barely recognizable from before

Growing up as a celebrity kid is never easy. What better example than that of Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Christopher? Seven-time Mr. Olympia, Arnold has always been known for his taut and muscular physique. He is the idol of every person wanting to be a bodybuilder.

However, his father's long legacy didn't serve Christopher very well. As he grew, he struggled with weight issues and was even overweight at one point. Constantly surrounded by paparazzi, neither the media nor the public were very kind to him about it.

Comparisons were often drawn between him and Joseph Baena, Arnold's son with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Christopher and Joseph are of a similar age and the comparison between the two must have been an ordeal to go through.

Memes were often made, poking fun at this issue. All in all, it was a cruel situation to be dealing with.

But recently, Christopher made an appearance at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday party and left everyone watching stunned.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Christopher and his massive transformation

Christopher Schwarzenegger (Image via The Mirror)

In September of this year, Christopher Schwarzenegger attended his elder brother Patrick's birthday party in Malibu and looked like a whole different person. He had gone through a massive body transformation, having shed ounces of weight.

He looked unrecognizable, but when people did realize who he was, everyone was left stunned. The 24-year-old had committed himself to a healthier lifestyle two years prior.

All his hard work showed as he joined his siblings and parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, for the special celebration. He sported a casual attire of a gray shirt, joggers, and trainers.

Sources reportedly claimed to Mail Online that body transformation was his graduation goal. He achieved it through a natural and gradual process of workouts and healthier eating habits.

He didn't follow the crash diets or fads that have been circulating these days and are extremely harmful to one's health and body. It took him two years to get to this point, and his journey is one that should be admired rather than hazardous dietary tips.

Christopher's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and brother, Patrick, also appreciated his body transformation.

