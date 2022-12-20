“Bigger is not always better” - Arnold Schwarzenegger wants Classic Physique category to be the Mr. Olympia

The 2022 Mr. Olympia contest wrapped up on Sunday. Following the event, bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger came out to share his thoughts on the event. Joining the Classic Physique versus Open bodybuilding conversation, the Austrian Oak said that the Classic Physique category should be the real Mr. Olympia.

Stating that “bigger is not always better”, Schwarzenegger said that the Classic Physique category was better. Claiming that Open bodybuilding isn’t going in the ‘right direction’, the bodybuilding legend said that the Physique category was more balanced.

In a YouTube interview with Nick's Strength and Power, Arnold Schwarzenegger said it was “crazy” to have a separate division like Classic Physique.

He said:

“I think it is crazy in a way to have a Classic Physique category simply because that should be the Mr. Olympia because what is it that we’re celebrating, that in the Classic days we looked more proportionate, and now we don’t give a shit about it anymore? Is that what we’re saying?”

He added:

“I think it’s odd they had to literally create a Classic Physique competition to give to the person who has the best quality body, the most well-balanced body also a trophy because he couldn’t compete where the monsters were competing. That’s actually wrong. Like I’ve said, bigger is not always better. I don’t think it’s going in the right direction.”

Furthermore, Schwarzenegger went on to laud Classic Physique champion, Chris Bumstead. The ace bodybuilder added that he would like to see CBum at the upcoming Arnold Classic.

He said:

“I’ll tell you: I always feel like the insiders have their own favorites and then there’s the viewers, the spectators, the fans… and he’s the most popular if you think about that. He’s the most popular bodybuilder right now. What does that say? That says to everyone out there that that’s the kind of body I want.”

He added:

“I think he could win [at the Arnold Classic] there’s no two ways about that. I told Chris about that. As you know, Chris is a big fan of the Arnold Classic, he comes there, and he’s very kind to all the fans. He does autographs and all this stuff. I hope that he competes because I think he has a great chance of winning that.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger dubs Men’s Open division 'dangerous'

It is pertinent to note that Arnold Schwarzenegger established himself as a legend in the Men’s Open division. Having won the Mr. Olympia crown on seven occasions, the ace bodybuilder was considered to be the GOAT by many. During his time, the Classic Physique category was nonexistent, making the Open division more competitive with an emphasis on factors like proportion, balance, and symmetry.

Schwarzenegger has now openly dismissed the Men’s Open by backing Classic Physique for the future. It is also noteworthy that the legendary bodybuilder suggested that the Open category has added dangers. He claimed that the event has driven bodybuilding to become one of the most dangerous sports in the world, owing to the athletes’ preparation.

Interestingly, Schwarzenegger isn’t the sole bodybuilding legend who has spoken against the division. Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler recently raised concerns about the Open, by stating that the athletes were taking excessive amounts of food/gear.

