"Can’t tell you what the drugs are" - Rich Gaspari discusses drugs use in bodybuilding 

Former professional bodybuilder Rich Gaspari is highly recognized among bodybuilders for his amazing symmetry and fitness. Despite not getting his hands on the prestigious Sandow trophy, he came in second place for Mr. Olympia three times.

In a recent interview with John Romano on a YouTube channel called Dragon Slayer Media, Gaspari discussed the use of drugs and training that has evolved since the 1990s.

He said:

"I think it has a lot to do with guys like us, John. Milos is our age. The gurus now are the guys that are from our era that are now passing on that information to the new generation of bodybuilders and it’s showing them how to train."

Gaspari continued:

"Like I said, I can’t tell you what the drugs are but we have reliable sources from these people that are prescribing them to the athletes to know the doses."

Rich Gaspari discusses drugs use in bodybuilding

Gaspari, a seasoned bodybuilder, established himself as a top Men's Open competitor in the 1980s and 1990s.

Since retiring from the competition, Gaspari has excelled as a great representative of the bodybuilding industry. His commitment to fitness at the age of 59 is one of his main sources of inspiration.

The length of Gaspari's career makes him particularly suited to address even the most contentious issues in sports, such as rigorous training regimens and stringent diets.

On a recent episode of the podcast Fitness, Fame & Fortune on a YouTube channel called Dragon Slayer Media, Gaspari contrasted current bodybuilding cycles with those in use during his time as a competitor.

He also mentioned the late Mohammed Benaziza, who passed away from a heart attack brought on by extreme dehydration brought on by diuretics.

Rich Gaspari said that "old school training" would soon return. He confirmed that Samson Dauda, a student of Milos Sarcev, has been practicing "high-intensity" exercises in order to get ready for the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Gaspari emphasized that today's athletes are consuming larger drug doses. In particular, he emphasized that athletes today use four times as much testosterone as they did in the 1990s.

Rich Gaspari claims that Benaziza, who was just 33 years old when she passed away from a heart attack, was caused to do so by administering the diuretic drug Lasix.

He stated:

"Momo Benaziza was always kind of puffy and then one year, he took extreme diuretics to get himself ripped. Well, it killed him. He was another guy that could get himself like paper-thin, but it took a lot to get him in that condition. "

Gaspari revealed that he only ever utilized diuretics for guest posing appearances when he was out of shape during his career.

Rich Gaspari is not the only seasoned professional bodybuilder who has a problem with diuretics and overuse of equipment.

Samir Bannout, a former Mr. Olympia, has often advised athletes against using excessive steroid dosages. He has also denounced the use of insulin, claiming individuals who use it won't live to be 60.

The greatest players in the league have been upfront about using steroids. Rich Gaspari thinks that by bringing these problems to light, safer procedures, particularly when diuretics are involved, will be used in the future.

