"Arnold Classic champ..." - Fans react in awe of Samson Dauda's prep for 2023 Arnold Classic

Samson Dauda is one of the most promising bodybuilders at the moment. He had a great 2022 at Mr. Olympia, where he finished sixth. However, his hunger to participate is far from getting finished.

Dauda recently posted an image on his Instagram showing the followers his preparation for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. One of the fans got excited and declared him the winner in the comment section itself:

"Arnold classic champ right here."

Fans react in awe to Samson Dauda's recent Instagram post

Often referred to as 'The Nigerian Lion,' Samson Dauda is up to competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic in seven weeks. He is predicted to be one of the top contenders to win the title by various veterans and legends.

Samson Dauda enjoys 190K followers on his Instagram. In his most recent post, fans could not resist appreciating and wishing luck to their favorite bodybuilder for the upcoming competition.

One fan was excited to see All Cut Dauda preparing for the competition. However, they asked if Arnold Classic's judging was different from Mr. Olympia's:

"YESSS 7 weeks out never looked better!!! Do the judges at Arnold judge differently than Mr.O? Or is it all judging same things?"

Several best wishes and motivational comments spurred up just like these:

"All the best at the Arnold Classic 2023."

"LETS GO KING!!"

According to this fan, Samson Dauda is the most complete bodybuilder:

"Easily the most complete bodybuilder imo."

One fan wrote that Dauda was coming for the Arnold Classic crown:

"Coming for that [crown emoji]."

One of the comments read:

"FULL ON."

Some fans predicted Dauda's Mr. Olympia career. One of them wrote:

"Mr Olympia sooner or later, no doubt."

Another comment read:

"Already better condition than olympia"

One fan was sure that Samson Dauda could easily win over Nick Walker, Shaun Clarida, and Andrew Jacked:

"He can take Nick, Shawn, and Andrew."

Some fans were sarcastic, and their attention to detail was just impeccable! One user even noticed the person behind Dauda, who simply left after seeing Dauda's body:

"Dang look at bro with the white t shirt, tried not to look and soon as he did, he lost all of his gym motivation, like wtf am I doing here."

With Dauda's recent preparation, he is a top contender to become the next Mr. Olympia champion, and this fan feels the same:

"Future Mr O."

'Future Mr. Olympia' comments appeared all over Samson Dauda's comment section. But one user called Dauda the next Ronnie Coleman:

"Next coleman."

Fans have already predicted Dauda to be the Arnold Classic champion, as one of them wrote that Nick Walker and Andrew Jacked would be fighting for second place:

"Nick and Andrew should do ok fighting for that second place check."

The 2023 Arnold Classic will kick off on March 2 and will be a four-day affair concluding on March 5. The Men's Open category features rising bodybuilders such as Samson Dauda, Shaun Clarida, Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and many more. There is a seven-week wait to witness who will clinch this year's title.

