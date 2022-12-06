How rich is Lou Ferrigno? Bodybuilding legend's net worth explored

Lou Ferrigno, an American actor and former professional bodybuilder, was tormented by a sizable portion of his youth but swiftly rose the bodybuilding ladder.

The bodybuilder from Brooklyn was one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's major rivals in 1975. After falling short of the prize, Ferrigno used his skills elsewhere and spent many years portraying the Hulk, a well-known Marvel character. The now 70-year-old is well-known both in the bodybuilding scene and among comic book fans.

Lou Ferrigno's net worth

American actor, fitness instructor, and former professional bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno has a $12 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Lou Ferrigno gained his wealth via his tenure as Mr. Universe, his work as a personal fitness trainer and consultant, his appearances as the Hulk in television comedies, sitcoms, and films, as well as his real estate holdings.

Ferrigno's real estate investment

Lou and his wife spent $547,000 on a house in Santa Monica in 1980. They put the house up for sale in September 2019 for $3.9 million, and in April 2020 they found a buyer for $3.2 million. Lou Ferrigno purchased a second home in the area of Pismo Beach for $2.9 million at the same time he put the first one up for sale. The brand new home covers more than 5 acres and has an ocean view.

Lou Ferrigno's early life

Louis Jude Ferrigno was born to Victoria and Matt Ferrigno on November 9, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York. Due to ear infections, he lost between 75% and 80% of his hearing as a toddler. Louis endured bullying from his peers because of his hearing loss throughout his youth.

He began lifting weights at the age of 13 and idolized superheroes from popular culture like Hercules, Spider-Man, and the Hulk. Ferrigno built his own weights out of a broomstick and cement-filled pails since his family couldn't afford to purchase him a set to practice with.

Ferrigno graduated in 1969 from Brooklyn Technical High School and St. Athanasius Grammar School.

Lou Ferrigno's personal life

From 1978 to 1979, Ferrigno was married to Susan Groff. He later married Carla Green, a psychiatrist who initially started out as his manager before transitioning into a personal trainer, in May 1980. Shanna (born in 1981), Louis Jr. (born in 1984), and Brent (born in 1990) are the couple's three children.

In Days of Our Lives, actress Shanna plays a recurring character. The University of Southern California Trojans football team used Louis Jr. as a linebacker. He is also an actor who appears on S.W.A.T. on CBS on a regular basis.

Ferrigno's career beside bodybuilding

In 1975, Ferrigno stopped competing as a professional bodybuilder. He then looked into the Hollywood industry and achieved great success there. In the Marvel television show The Incredible Hulk, Lou played his favorite comic book character from 1977 until 1982.

Additionally, he played the same role in three Incredible Hulk TV movies.

Lou Ferrigno has made two appearances on Battle of the Network Stars. Ferrigno has made a number of cameo appearances in films, including The Incredible Hulk (2003) and Hulk (2008). Ferrigno remained the Hulk's voice actor up until the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron, after which Mark Ruffalo took over.

Lou's quest to defeat Schwarzenegger in the Mr. Olympia competition inspire the 1977 documentary Pumping Iron.

