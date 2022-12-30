"I won't be defending my title" - Terrence Ruffin bows out of the 2023 Arnold Classic 

Terrence Ruffin, the two-time Arnold Classic champion, has announced that he won't be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic. In the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Classic Physique division, Terrence finished in sixth place.

The bodybuilder announced the news on his Instagram page in one of his recent Instagram posts. Along with a couple of photos, he announced that he won't be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

"It’s been an honor to be the @arnoldsports champ for the past two years but in 2023 the goal is to grow and improve. Knowing that it takes me longer to put in size than my peers competing in March just doesn’t make sense and so I won’t be defending my title. Good luck to everyone who gets the invite! I’ll be there in the crowd cheering you on 😁"

Though this has been shocking news for his fans, Terrence will be taking some time off to make some improvements and perform well in his next bodybuilding show.

Terrence Ruffin's bodybuilding community and followers react to his decision not to compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic

Terrence Ruffin's decision was so sudden, it attracted reactions from several fellow bodybuilders and followers.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an emoji under Terrence Ruffin's post.

Actor Michael Beach wrote:

Former IFBB Pro bodybuilder Dominick Cardone Jr. wrote:

"Very smart move! For those commenting on weight cap. Flex Lewis continually improved year to year and was way over weight cap, still made weight and won, 7x. Terrance has the room on his frame to keep improving for classic."

Replying to Dominick's comments, Terrence wrote:

One of his followers wrote:

Bodybuilder Marcus Maximus wrote:

"Makes sense to me my dude @ruff_diesel Heck, it’s roughly 10 weeks away. Our bodies need a break 🤛🏽"

Another follower of Terrence Ruffin wrote:

Yet another follower of Ruffin posted:

Some of the present and former bodybuilders have extended their support for Terrence Ruffin's decision. After finishing sixth in this year's Men's Classic Physique category in the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Terrence Ruffin will now take time to rest, recover, and make adjustments and improvements so that he can challenge Chris Bumstead for the title at the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

With Terrence Ruffin out of the competition, there will be a new champion at the 2023 Arnold Classic, which will be held from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

