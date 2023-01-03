“I was just there to put on a show” - Derek Lunsford on competing against Hadi Choopan and Big Ramy 

Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford finished runner-up in his Open class debut at 2022 Mr. Olympia. The American surprised many with the result. Just days after the event, Lunsford has now revealed that he was excited going up against the likes of Hadi Choopan and 2x champion Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay.

Recapping his experience at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Lunsford said that he was there “to put on a show” and have a good time. The bodybuilder revealed that he was a bit confused about the event’s progression. He went on to laud Choopan for winning the Olympia title.

Speaking on a podcast with Fouad Abiad, Derek Lunsford said:

“I’m happy for Hadi [Choopan] man. He’s been at this for so many years. People have argued that he should have had an Olympia title already. So, I’m happy for him, man. And me coming in — with my first Open Olympia debut getting second, and it was really close. I think it was a one-point difference in pre-judging. It was just awesome, man. I was just there to put on a show and have a good time.”

Lunsford went on to add that he was confused after Big Ramy was sidelined throughout pre-judging.

He said:

“I was a little confused because I was a little surprised to see him [Ramy] off to the side but the whole time in my mind, it’s like, you don’t leave someone on the side the entire time… Even when they did that with Phil [Heath], Phil was in the middle and then they were like, ‘Alright, off to the side, you’re the winner, and that’s it.’ So, they never did that this time with anyone. It was kind of confusing, but I was like, I don’t think that’s the case here [that Ramy was ahead].”

Derek’s confidence grew once he saw Ramy and Curry called in fourth and fifth.

He added:

“I just think, ‘Wow.’ Fifth — I don’t think I’ve gotten lower than that, and he’s a former two-time champion. Like, [during the show] I think I just placed ahead of Ramy. Okay, wow. Then fourth place, Brandon [Curry]. Whoa, another Olympia champion, and again, I’m still placing higher than that.”

Derek Lunsford optimistic about his bodybuilding future

Furthermore, Derek Lunsford revealed that he was optimistic about his bodybuilding future. Having nearly won the Mr. Olympia crown on his first attempt, the American said that he could better himself ahead of the 2023 Olympia. He said that he had plans to improve his chest/quads for the event instead of participating at the upcoming Arnold Classic.

He said:

“I’m right back at the gym training, getting ready for next year. I just knew this was a new beginning for me.”

Furthermore, Lunsford has stated that he will be eyeing the big prize at next year’s main event. The bodybuilder, who made headlines throughout last year, is set for more. It is pertinent to note that the Olympia debutant grabbed eyes after he stepped in as a guest poser for Big Ramy at the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro. The former 212 Olympia winner left fans astonished by his size at the event.

Poll : 0 votes