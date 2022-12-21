“I need a great plan for next year” – Big Ramy eyes 2023 Mr. Olympia title after fifth-place finish

Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay finished fifth at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Following the loss, the former two-time champion has now come out to state that he remains optimistic about next year.

Days after losing his title to Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan, Ramy has now said that he is enacting a “great plan” to get it back in 2023. Stating that he doesn’t know why he finished fifth, the Egyptian said that he will work until he finds out what went wrong.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Smilodox YouTube channel, Big Ramy said:

“If you mean how I feel after the show, yeah… I really need to have a great plan to come back again for the show. That’s what’s in my head all the time right now. I need a great plan for next year to get my title again.”

According to the former champ, he is currently consumed with optimism heading into next year. Explaining his stance, the bodybuilder said that he trusts the IFBB judges to make the right calls and hopes to find out why he finished fifth.

He said:

“I never judge my placing because you have a judge, and you trust them, and you trust the IFBB people and respect them. You have two ways, if you respect and you explain, that means you will go toward the next step. If you fail something and say, ‘it’s not my place,’ nothing will change, and you never change in your mind. And you never push yourself more.”

He added:

“I don’t know exactly right now [what the problem was] because I have to ask the judges what the problem [was]. Because his [Steve Weinberger’s] opinion is very important and I have to ask why I got this place, and when I know, I will try to fix it.”

Big Ramy lauds Hadi Choopan for the win

Despite the loss, Big Ramy remembered to stay humble. The Egyptian showcased his sportsman spirit by lauding rival Hadi Choopan for winning Mr. Olympia. Dubbing him “one of the greatest bodybuilders” in the world, Ramy said that Choopan won the title deservingly.

Big Ramy said:

“He [Hadi Choopan] is one of the greatest bodybuilders right now, he’s the Mr. Olympia — and he’s a great champion. He’s trying [for] years after years [to win Olympia]. That’s why God gave him that chance because he’s worked very hard many many years. Also, I started bodybuilding in 2010. Hadi in 2010, he was a world champion. He was before me in bodybuilding.”

It is pertinent to note that Big Ramy was a favorite coming into the 2022 Mr. Olympia. However, the contest for the Men’s Open division shook up after Choopan gained points with his consistency and conditioning.

It is also noteworthy that Ramy was criticized at the event for a number of issues. The bodybuilder faced large criticism for his lower back, triceps, and blurry midsection. Notably, bodybuilding legend and seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger also made similar statements. The 75-year-old icon said that Ramy could’ve reclaimed the title if he had toned down his size and waistline.

