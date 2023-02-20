Retired IFBB bodybuilder Rich Gaspari was often regarded as having one of the best physiques with fantastic conditioning and symmetry during his time. Despite staying away from competitive bodybuilding, he has been a great spokesperson for a healthy lifestyle.

Gaspari recently shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen talking about the advantages of undergoing Testosterone Replacement Treatment (TRT). He also shared a piece of advice on how to reduce the probability of negative effects:

"I've been on TRT for 10 years and it's helped me with staying lean and maintaining strength as well as Making me feel mentally better. I have been monitored by health professionals and do blood work to make sure my health markers are normal like Liver, kidney, cholesterol, triglycerides, red blood cell count and other health indicators."

Rich Gaspari shares his views on the importance of testosterone therapy

Although Gaspari did not have a single Mr. Olympia crown, he was one of the most influential physiques in the mid-1980s and early 1990s. However, he did finish runner-up three times while competing against some of the most recognized and established bodybuilders of that time. He had the opportunity to compete in the era of eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Lee Haney, six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates, Lee Labrada, and Robby Robinson.

Rich Gaspari recently shared an Instagram video in which he was seen sharing crucial advice for using TRT. In his caption, he shared that the general public 'demonized' Testosterone Replacement Therapy. He wrote,

"TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) was demonized for many years but is now accepted by the general public, especially the aging population of baby boomers and Gen X who are at the age of 40 to 60 who want to increase their quality of life."

Rich Gaspari added up writing that he has been on TRT for 10 years and it has helped him stay 'lean' and maintain 'strength.' He also wrote,

"My testosterone levels are tested for Total Testosterone and biological free testosterone. Both have to be tested for optimal results."

A few days ago, Rich Gaspari also talked about the intensity of his workouts and urged his followers to work hard at the gym. He began by discussing his thoughts on the meaning of 'intensity training' before moving on to the definition of 'failure.'

Gaspari has been the biggest advocate of the importance of macronutrients. Just last week, he shared his views on the constitution of proteins, carbs, and fat in diets. He also reviewed the winners of the most recent Mr. Olympia contest and reprimanded the contestants for not putting enough emphasis on fitness. He emphasized the significance of maintaining a healthy food plan to be successful in bodybuilding.

After retiring from the competition, Rich Gaspari used his unwavering love for the game and well-known hot takes to become a prominent spokesperson. He expressed his displeasure with the contemporary mass monsters competing in the Open class in the run-up to the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Rich Gaspari also gave Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead, the current four-time Classic Physique Olympia champion, high credit for rising to fame and favoring his physique over that of the Open competitors.

