“It’s amazing to see what he did” – IFBB judges back Nick Walker for next year’s Mr. Olympia

Bodybuilder Nick Walker finished third in the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The 28-year-old trailed champion Hadi Choopan and runner-up, Derek Lunsford, at the event finale, held last Sunday in Las Vegas. Following the event, Walker came out to state that he was content with the result.

Just days after this, IFBB head judge Steve Weinberger and coach Hany Rambod have exuded confidence in Walker. Dubbing the young bodybuilder’s workout over the past year “amazing”, the two stated that he has the potential to become a future Mr. Olympia winner. For Weinberger, Walker could even be in contention for next year’s Olympia title.

Speaking in an interview with Olympia TV, Steve Weinberger said that the American bodybuilder put on “enough muscle” for the competition in a year. The judge noted that the difference in physique was visible in the bodybuilder.

He said:

“He has to do what he did this year [to be 2023 Mr. Olympia]. He put on enough muscle, and he did not mess with his waist at all. He still had a small waist, he had huge muscles, thick abdominals. He lost nothing and gained size. If he does that next year, he’ll be right in the mix [for the title]. It’s amazing to see what he did last year to this year.”

Bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod also backed the observations. Commenting on Nick Walker’s transformation, the ‘Pro Creator’ said that the American "made some really good gains." He also lauded Walker’s decision to work with trainer Matt Jansen.

He said:

“I think Nick Walker made some really good gains this year just like Bob and Steve had said. I feel like he’s definitely knocking on the door. I think the greatest thing that he accomplished this year was consistency. Because it’s so hard to be consistent, and I felt that when he decided to go back to his trainer Matt Jansen I think mentally, he knew he had a really good track record with him.”

Nick Walker on finishing 3rd at 2022 Mr. Olympia

Following the third-place finish at Mr. Olympia, Nick Walker said that he was “beyond grateful” for the result. The American bodybuilder, who surprised many with his physique in the IFBB Pro League last year, noted he was optimistic about the next year.

Walker took to Instagram to note:

“Wanted to bring a different style routine for ya instead of my regular most muscular shots. I think mission accomplished here. This Olympia was special one for me. As bad as I want to win because I’m so competitive by nature. This was a win for me in so many ways for that I’m beyond grateful.”

Walker also expressed his gratitude for his coach Matt Jansen. Having come off the back of an impressive 2021 season, Walker said that the third-place finish at the event was a “huge win” for him in many ways.

Commenting on his performance at the Olympia in a post dedicated to his coach, Walker said:

"During this prep, I started to get my confidence back, and we both began to believe I could win this show. Of course we didn’t get that outcome but we moved up to 2 spots and got the peoples choice. Which is a HUGE WIN!!!!!!! During this time the old me was back. I thank you for playing a big role in that happening. I just want you to know what we were able to accomplish together during this time and become closer then ever before, [it] was a huge win for me. On and off the stage.”

Much like Steve Weinberger and Hany Rambod, several bodybuilding fans have also dubbed Nick Walker a favorite for the upcoming year’s competition. It’ll be interesting to see how the 28-year-old fairs in the contest.

