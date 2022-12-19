Bodybuilder Nick Walker was content with his third-place finish at the 2022 Mr Olympia. The American came off the back of a phenomenal appearance in the event held at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and said that he was “beyond grateful” for the result.

Walker, who made headlines for his physique in the IFBB Pro League last year, had a shot at the Men’s Open division. However, ‘The Mutant’ fell short of champion Hadi Choopan and runner-up Derek Lunsford. Surprisingly, Walker took the result well and sounded optimistic about it.

Following the event, Walker took to Instagram to note down his feelings about the result. Dubbing himself "competitive," the American bodybuilder wrote:

“Wanted to bring a different style routine for ya instead of my regular most muscular shots. I think mission accomplished here. This Olympia was special one for me. As bad as I want to win because I’m so competitive by nature. This was a win for me in so many ways for that I’m beyond grateful.”

Nick Walker expresses gratitude to coach

Notably, Nick Walker went on to put out another post, expressing his gratitude for his longtime coach Matt Jansen. Thanking his guide with a long writeup, the bodybuilder said that he will be his coach’s “first open Olympia winner.”

“When we got back together 12 weeks out from this show, I didn’t just get back with my coach, I got back with my best friend, someone I consider family, and always will consider family. I believe during these past 12 weeks, it has brought us closer than ever before.

"Honestly that’s all I wanted. I told him I would give him everything I have for this prep as he said you know I’ll give you my all. Now, honestly with the mental struggles I had going on this year. It would have been a win for me if I got 5th place again.”

Nick Walker added about his performance:

"During this prep, I started to get my confidence back, and we both began to believe I could win this show. Of course we didn’t get that outcome but we moved up to 2 spots and got the peoples choice. Which is a HUGE WIN!!!!!!! During this time the old me was back. I thank you for playing a big role in that happening. I just want you to know what we were able to accomplish together during this time and become closer then ever before, [it] was a huge win for me. On and off the stage.

I told you 'I started my pro career with you and it will end with you'. I will be your first open Olympia winner. Thank you for everything bro, I love you.”

Nick Walker's impressive run

It is pertinent to note that Nick Walker had an impressive 2021 season. The bodybuilder kicked off the year with a win at the New York Pro and followed it with a dominant run at the Arnold Sports Festival. He even made a strong Olympia debut by securing a top-five finish.

Despite a strong performance at the 2022 Mr Olympia, Walker fell short of the top prize. While the ever-consistent Hadi Choopan dethroned Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, the American settled for a third-placed finish, earning him $100,000 in prizes.

Being one of the most promising young athletes in the world, it’s safe to say that the 28-year-old will be back for more next year.

