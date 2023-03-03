Arnold Classic 2023 Competitors, previous winners, favorites, and more

The second most prestigious bodybuilding competition, Arnold Classic 2023, is set to begin in Columbus City, Ohio, from March 3 to March 5.

This year's AC saw a prize pool hike, which also attracted a series of bodybuilders entering the competition. The men's open category winner would receive $300,000. It is a 50 percent increase over Brandon Curry's $200,000 prize from 2022.

Who is competing in Arnold Classic 2023?

The Men's Open category looks star-shredded after Nick walker, Big Ramy, and Andrew Jacked jumbled into the competition following a prize pool hike.

Here is the full list of competitors for the Arnold Classic 2023:

Men's Open category

William Bonac

Shaun Clarida

Samson Dauda

Kamal Elgargni

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea

Patrick Moore

Justin Rodriguez

Nick Walker

Akim Williams

Who is the favorite to win Arnold Classic 2023?

According to various experts and veterans, a number of competitors seem to be victorious. On an episode of The Menace Podcast, Dennis James, Chris Cormier, Johnnie Jackson, and Milos Sarcev discussed who could take home the biggest prize money of the Arnold Classic 2023.

Most experts have backed Nick Walker and Big Ramy to win the competition easily. However, according to other experts, Samson Dauda and Andrew Jacked can turn things around if they come out better on the final day.

Prize pool of Arnold Classic 2023

Over the last few years, the Arnold Classic has seen a major surge in the prize pool. Even this year, the prize money increased by about 50 percent to last year's competition.

The Arnold Classic 2023 will have seven different categories for different types of bodybuilders. The biggest prize money will go to the Men's Open category winner. Here is the full list of prize money to be offered after the event:

Men's Open Category - $300,000

Classic Physique - $60,000

Fitness International - $25,000

Men’s Physique - $10,000

Bikini International - $10,000

Wellness International - $7,000

Men’s Pro Wheelchair - $4,000

Previous year's winners of the Arnold Classic

The first Arnold Classic competition took place in 1989 when IFBB pro Rich Gaspari won the competition. Dexter Jackson is the most successful AC winner with five wins.

Here is a list of all the winners of the Arnold Classic who took home the biggest prize money:

1989 - Rich Gaspari

1990 - Mike Ashley

1991 - Shawn Ray

1992 - Vince Taylor

1993 - Flex Wheeler

1994 - Kevin Levrone

1995 - Mike Francois

1996 - Kevin Levrone

1997 - Flex Wheeler

1998 - Flex Wheeler

1999 - Nasser El Sonbaty

2000 - Flex Wheeler

2001 - Ronnie Coleman

2002 - Jay Cutler

2003 - Jay Cutler

2004 - Jay Cutler

2005 - Dexter Jackson

2006 - Dexter Jackson

2007 - Victor Martinez

2008 - Dexter Jackson

2009 - Kai Greene

2010 - Kai Greene

2011 - Branch Warren

.2012 - Branch Warren

2013 - Dexter Jackson

2014 - Dennis Wolf

2015 - Dexter Jackson

2016 - Kai Greene

2017 - Cedric McMillan

2018 - William Bonac

2019 - Brandon Curry

2020 - William Bonac

2021 - Nicholas Walker

2022 - Brandon Curry

Poll : 0 votes