Arnold Classic 2023 Competitors, previous winners, favorites, and more

The second most prestigious bodybuilding competition, Arnold Classic 2023, is set to begin in Columbus City, Ohio, from March 3 to March 5.
This year's AC saw a prize pool hike, which also attracted a series of bodybuilders entering the competition. The men's open category winner would receive $300,000. It is a 50 percent increase over Brandon Curry's $200,000 prize from 2022.
Who is competing in Arnold Classic 2023?
The Men's Open category looks star-shredded after Nick walker, Big Ramy, and Andrew Jacked jumbled into the competition following a prize pool hike.
Here is the full list of competitors for the Arnold Classic 2023:
Men's Open category
- William Bonac
- Shaun Clarida
- Samson Dauda
- Kamal Elgargni
- Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea
- Patrick Moore
- Justin Rodriguez
- Nick Walker
- Akim Williams
Who is the favorite to win Arnold Classic 2023?
According to various experts and veterans, a number of competitors seem to be victorious. On an episode of The Menace Podcast, Dennis James, Chris Cormier, Johnnie Jackson, and Milos Sarcev discussed who could take home the biggest prize money of the Arnold Classic 2023.
Most experts have backed Nick Walker and Big Ramy to win the competition easily. However, according to other experts, Samson Dauda and Andrew Jacked can turn things around if they come out better on the final day.
Prize pool of Arnold Classic 2023
Over the last few years, the Arnold Classic has seen a major surge in the prize pool. Even this year, the prize money increased by about 50 percent to last year's competition.
The Arnold Classic 2023 will have seven different categories for different types of bodybuilders. The biggest prize money will go to the Men's Open category winner. Here is the full list of prize money to be offered after the event:
- Men's Open Category - $300,000
- Classic Physique - $60,000
- Fitness International - $25,000
- Men’s Physique - $10,000
- Bikini International - $10,000
- Wellness International - $7,000
- Men’s Pro Wheelchair - $4,000
Previous year's winners of the Arnold Classic
The first Arnold Classic competition took place in 1989 when IFBB pro Rich Gaspari won the competition. Dexter Jackson is the most successful AC winner with five wins.
Here is a list of all the winners of the Arnold Classic who took home the biggest prize money:
- 1989 - Rich Gaspari
- 1990 - Mike Ashley
- 1991 - Shawn Ray
- 1992 - Vince Taylor
- 1993 - Flex Wheeler
- 1994 - Kevin Levrone
- 1995 - Mike Francois
- 1996 - Kevin Levrone
- 1997 - Flex Wheeler
- 1998 - Flex Wheeler
- 1999 - Nasser El Sonbaty
- 2000 - Flex Wheeler
- 2001 - Ronnie Coleman
- 2002 - Jay Cutler
- 2003 - Jay Cutler
- 2004 - Jay Cutler
- 2005 - Dexter Jackson
- 2006 - Dexter Jackson
- 2007 - Victor Martinez
- 2008 - Dexter Jackson
- 2009 - Kai Greene
- 2010 - Kai Greene
- 2011 - Branch Warren
- .2012 - Branch Warren
- 2013 - Dexter Jackson
- 2014 - Dennis Wolf
- 2015 - Dexter Jackson
- 2016 - Kai Greene
- 2017 - Cedric McMillan
- 2018 - William Bonac
- 2019 - Brandon Curry
- 2020 - William Bonac
- 2021 - Nicholas Walker
- 2022 - Brandon Curry