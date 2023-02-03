2023 Arnold Classic USA: Dates, time, schedule, prize money, and more

The 2023 Arnold Classic USA is considered to be the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition after Joe Weider's Olympia.

The competition is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 5, 2023. It will be held in Columbus City, Ohio, and has two phases: First, there will be a prejudging on March 3, and then the finals on March 4.

Schedule for the 2023 Arnold Classic USA: Date and time

The 2023 Arnold Classic USA will take place in Columbus City, Ohio. Columbus is most renowned for having an atmosphere that is young, stylish, and progressive because of its cutting-edge cultural environment and growing IT industry. 2023's AC will take place from March 3 to March 5. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 3, 2023

Fitness International Prejudging from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Classic Physique Prejudging from12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Fitness International Finals from 7 pm to 9:30 pm

Classic Physique Finals from 7 pm to 9:30 pm

Arnold Classic Prejudging from 7 pm to 9:30 pm

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Men’s Physique Prejudging from 10 pm to 12 pm

Bikini International Prejudging from 10 pm to 12 pm

Wellness International Prejudging from 10 pm to12 pm

Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals from 12 pm to 1 pm

Men’s Physique Finals from 7 pm to 10 pm

Bikini International Finals from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wellness International Finals from 7 pm to10 pm

Arnold Classic Finals from 7 pm to 10 pm

The prize pool for the 2023 Arnold Classic USA

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia and co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival (ASF), said that the winner of the 2023 Arnold Classic USA will receive $300,000. That is a 50% increase over the $200,000 reward given to Brandon Curry, the winner of 2022.

The prize money has significantly increased for the second year in a row. Nick Walker, the winner in 2021, received $130,000. Several years earlier, it was the typical award sum. Arnold Sports' Instagram feed and a news release announced the prizes.

Here is a list of the top prizes for all the categories in the upcoming Arnold Classic.

Men's Open Category - $300,000

Classic Physique - $60,000

Fitness International - $25,000

Men’s Physique - $10,000

Bikini International - $10,000

Wellness International - $7,000

Men’s Pro Wheelchair - $4,000

How to watch the 2023 Arnold Classic USA

The Arnold Sports Festival website provides tickets for the competition. Fans who are unable to attend the competition in person in Columbus can purchase the Arnold Classic pay-per-view thanks to Fanmio. Information concerning the pay-per-view is anticipated to be released.

The updated roster of the 2023 Arnold Classic USA

Initially, Charles Griffen and Blessing Awodibu withdrew from the 2023 Arnold Classic USA shortly after the roster was made public, leaving the competition with only six contestants.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger's declaration that the prize money for the winner will rise from $200,000 to $300,000 encouraged many star bodybuilders to join the Open category roster.

Men's Open Category

William Bonac

Shaun Clarida

Samson Dauda

Kamal Elgargni

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea

Patrick Moore

Justin Rodriguez

Nick Walker

Akim Williams

Classic Physique

Jason Brown

Alex Cambronero

Neil Currey

Urs Kalecinski

Kyrylo Khudaiev

Mehdi Larijani

Courage Opara

Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Mike Sommerfeld

Darwin Uribe

Men’s Physique

Erin Banks (2022 winner)

Ali Bilal

Vitor Chavez

Carlos DeOliveira

Juan Manuel Gomez

Emmanuel Hunter

Diogo Montenegro

Jahvair Mullings

Edvan Ferriera Palmeria

Antoine Weatherspoon

Men’s Pro Wheelchair

Gabriele Andriulli (2022 winner)

Anand Arnold

Woody Belfort

James Berger

Bradley Betts

Tim Caldwell

Tory Jones

Harold Kelley

Antoni Khadraoui

Bryan Williams

Fitness International

Ariel Khadr (2022 winner)

Jaclyn Baker

Tiffany Chandler

Oksana Grishina

Allison Kramer

Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Minna Pajulahti

Terra Plum

Kristin Pope

Tamara Vahn

Wellness International

Isabelle Nunes (2022 winner)

Marissa Andrews

Sunny Andrews

Yarishna Ayala

Angela Borges

Julia Chitarra

Rayane Fogel

Kassandra Gillis

Andrea Hrenko

Giselle Machado

Bikini International

Lauralie Chapados (2022 winner)

Romina Basualdo

Maureen Blanquisco

Jennifer Dorie

Ivanna Escandar

Eli Fernandez

Phoebe Hagan

Ashley Kaltwasser

Ukanchi Onyejiaka

India Paulino

