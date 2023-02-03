2023 Arnold Classic USA: Dates, time, schedule, prize money, and more

The 2023 Arnold Classic USA is considered to be the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition after Joe Weider's Olympia.
The competition is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 5, 2023. It will be held in Columbus City, Ohio, and has two phases: First, there will be a prejudging on March 3, and then the finals on March 4.
Schedule for the 2023 Arnold Classic USA: Date and time
The 2023 Arnold Classic USA will take place in Columbus City, Ohio. Columbus is most renowned for having an atmosphere that is young, stylish, and progressive because of its cutting-edge cultural environment and growing IT industry. 2023's AC will take place from March 3 to March 5. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, March 3, 2023
- Fitness International Prejudging from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
- Classic Physique Prejudging from12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
- Fitness International Finals from 7 pm to 9:30 pm
- Classic Physique Finals from 7 pm to 9:30 pm
- Arnold Classic Prejudging from 7 pm to 9:30 pm
Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Men’s Physique Prejudging from 10 pm to 12 pm
- Bikini International Prejudging from 10 pm to 12 pm
- Wellness International Prejudging from 10 pm to12 pm
- Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals from 12 pm to 1 pm
- Men’s Physique Finals from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Bikini International Finals from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wellness International Finals from 7 pm to10 pm
- Arnold Classic Finals from 7 pm to 10 pm
The prize pool for the 2023 Arnold Classic USA
Arnold Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia and co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival (ASF), said that the winner of the 2023 Arnold Classic USA will receive $300,000. That is a 50% increase over the $200,000 reward given to Brandon Curry, the winner of 2022.
The prize money has significantly increased for the second year in a row. Nick Walker, the winner in 2021, received $130,000. Several years earlier, it was the typical award sum. Arnold Sports' Instagram feed and a news release announced the prizes.
Here is a list of the top prizes for all the categories in the upcoming Arnold Classic.
- Men's Open Category - $300,000
- Classic Physique - $60,000
- Fitness International - $25,000
- Men’s Physique - $10,000
- Bikini International - $10,000
- Wellness International - $7,000
- Men’s Pro Wheelchair - $4,000
How to watch the 2023 Arnold Classic USA
The Arnold Sports Festival website provides tickets for the competition. Fans who are unable to attend the competition in person in Columbus can purchase the Arnold Classic pay-per-view thanks to Fanmio. Information concerning the pay-per-view is anticipated to be released.
The updated roster of the 2023 Arnold Classic USA
Initially, Charles Griffen and Blessing Awodibu withdrew from the 2023 Arnold Classic USA shortly after the roster was made public, leaving the competition with only six contestants.
However, Arnold Schwarzenegger's declaration that the prize money for the winner will rise from $200,000 to $300,000 encouraged many star bodybuilders to join the Open category roster.
Men's Open Category
- William Bonac
- Shaun Clarida
- Samson Dauda
- Kamal Elgargni
- Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay
- Chinedu Andrew Obiekea
- Patrick Moore
- Justin Rodriguez
- Nick Walker
- Akim Williams
Classic Physique
- Jason Brown
- Alex Cambronero
- Neil Currey
- Urs Kalecinski
- Kyrylo Khudaiev
- Mehdi Larijani
- Courage Opara
- Ramon Rocha Queiroz
- Mike Sommerfeld
- Darwin Uribe
Men’s Physique
- Erin Banks (2022 winner)
- Ali Bilal
- Vitor Chavez
- Carlos DeOliveira
- Juan Manuel Gomez
- Emmanuel Hunter
- Diogo Montenegro
- Jahvair Mullings
- Edvan Ferriera Palmeria
- Antoine Weatherspoon
Men’s Pro Wheelchair
- Gabriele Andriulli (2022 winner)
- Anand Arnold
- Woody Belfort
- James Berger
- Bradley Betts
- Tim Caldwell
- Tory Jones
- Harold Kelley
- Antoni Khadraoui
- Bryan Williams
Fitness International
- Ariel Khadr (2022 winner)
- Jaclyn Baker
- Tiffany Chandler
- Oksana Grishina
- Allison Kramer
- Michelle Fredua-Mensah
- Minna Pajulahti
- Terra Plum
- Kristin Pope
- Tamara Vahn
Wellness International
- Isabelle Nunes (2022 winner)
- Marissa Andrews
- Sunny Andrews
- Yarishna Ayala
- Angela Borges
- Julia Chitarra
- Rayane Fogel
- Kassandra Gillis
- Andrea Hrenko
- Giselle Machado
Bikini International
- Lauralie Chapados (2022 winner)
- Romina Basualdo
- Maureen Blanquisco
- Jennifer Dorie
- Ivanna Escandar
- Eli Fernandez
- Phoebe Hagan
- Ashley Kaltwasser
- Ukanchi Onyejiaka
- India Paulino