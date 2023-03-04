Arnold Classic 2023 Finals: How to watch, date, time, and more

The Arnold Classic 2023, also referred to as the second-biggest bodybuilding competition, has begun. After pre-judging, the Men's Open category, fans are awaiting the results.

The festival's most anticipated event is the Arnold Classic, the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world.

The Arnold Classic 2023 final will take place on March 4. Fans may access fanmio.com to watch the Classic on a pay-per-view basis.

How to watch the 2023 Arnold Classic Final

Tickets for the contest are available on the Arnold Sports Festival's website. Thanks to Fanmio, spectators who couldn't make it to Columbus for the tournament may buy the Arnold Classic 2023 pay-per-view. It is anticipated that information about the pay-per-view will be made public.

The Arnold Classic PPV ticket, and the Arnold Classic PPV ticket + Arnold Official Tee, are the two bundles that are up for grabs.

PPV viewers may watch a variety of competitions during the event, including:

Arnold Classic Prejudging and Finals

Arnold Classic Physique

Arnold Men’s Physique

Fitness International

Bikini International

Wellness International

Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals

Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding

Fitness

Figure

Bikini

Physique & Wellness Championships

Arnold Classic 2023 schedule

The itinerary and timing for the Arnold Classic 2023 are detailed here. The times given here are in GMT.

March 3, 2023, Friday

Prejudging (from 12:30 pm to 2 pm)

Classic Physique

Fitness

Wellness

Finals (from 7 pm to 9:30 pm)

Classic Physique

Fitness

Wellness

Men’s Open – Prejudging

March 4, 2023, Saturday

Prejudging (from 10 am to 12.00 pm)

Bikini

Men’s Physique

Pro Wheelchair – Finals

Finals (from 7 pm to 10 pm)

Men’s Open

Men’s Physique

Bikini

List of competitors in Arnold Classic 2023 Men's Open Category and guest appearances

The Classic, the second-most prominent bodybuilding tournament in the world, has always been a spectacular sight. This year won't be any different because a number of highly well-known athletes are on the open division roster.

The Arnold Classic 2023 started with only six competitors since Charles Griffen and Blessing Awodibu withdrew soon after the list was made public.

Yet, several well-known bodybuilders entered the Open division after Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that the victor would get $300,000 in prize money.

William Bonac, a two-time Classic champion, is one of the competitors to keep an eye on. Former Mr Olympia Big Ramy, who lost his title in November last year, will appear with him on stage.

Here is the full list of competitors:

William Bonac

Shaun Clarida

Samson Dauda

Kamal Elgargni

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea

Patrick Moore

Justin Rodriguez

Nick Walker

Akim Williams

The most notable competitors in the Men's Classic Physique are the German Urs Kalecinski and the Brazilian Ramon 'Dino'. Behind Chris Bumstead, they came second and third, respectively, in the 2022 Olympia. CBum will be present at the Classic as a guest rather than as a participant.

Legendary bodybuilders like Phil Heath, Jay Cutler, Ronnie Coleman, and Flex Wheeler will also be present at the exhibition as guests, in addition to CBum.

