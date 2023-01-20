“Can’t let dad down” – YouTuber MrBeast shares exchange with Mr. Olympia champ Chris Bumstead

The reigning Mr. Olympia Physique champion, Chris Bumstead, is often seen on Instagram sharing posts and stories that amaze fans. With 14.3 million followers, he enjoys a great fan base on the platform.

YouTuber MrBeast recently shared a screenshot of Bumstead's chat where he motivated him on his fitness journey. In response, MrBeast wrote,

"Now I really need to get jacked, can't let dad down @cbum"

Chris Bumstead sent MrBeast a message in which he wrote,

"I'm here for this transformation, I'll be cheering you on until you're the next giga chad"

Chris Bumstead responds to MrBeast's story

MrBeast, in his trademark jovial manner, thanked Bumstead for his inspirational message on his Instagram story. Chris Bumstead responded by sharing another story. Bumstead wrote,

"PRESSURE IS A PRIVILEGE @MRBEAST"

In what sense they are talking, nobody has any clear idea. But it seems to be all in good fun between the famous YouTuber and popular bodybuilders.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, a pen name for Jimmy Donaldson, is an American YouTuber. He is credited with creating a whole subgenre of YouTube videos that focus on pricey stunts. As of January 2023, his YouTube channel of the same name had 128 million followers, placing it fourth overall and making him the most subscribed person.

At the age of 13, Donaldson posted his first YouTube video under the username 'MrBeast6000' in February 2012. His early videos covered Let's Plays (primarily centered on Minecraft and Call of Duty: Black Ops II), estimating the wealth of other YouTubers, offering advice to aspiring YouTube creators, and commentary on drama on the platform. Donaldson only sometimes made an appearance in these videos.

Chris Bumstead's career

Bodybuilding was exclusively Bumstead's hobby earlier. He participated in a variety of sports, including baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and soccer. Bumstead became interested in weightlifting during his freshman year of high school, which raised his enthusiasm for the gym. Iain Valliere, who was dating his sister, recognized the potential Chris had right away and assisted him in realizing it. He trained with Iain and prepared for the competition in 2014.

Bumstead made his professional debut at the age of 19 in 2014, and after winning the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championship, he was given an IFBB pro card at the age of 21. Chris placed second in the Classic Physique division in his debut Mr. Olympia in 2017, making an impression on both the audience and the judges.

With the exception of his fitness, Chris Bumstead's performance in the 2018 Olympia competition remained unchanged from the previous year. Chris had major water retention in his body and had to be hospitalized four weeks before the 2018 tournament. He stayed in the emergency department for three nights and was given a strong diuretic to remove potassium because of a renal problem. Chris eventually got to go home and resume his training, but this was a major setback.

Chris Bumstead gained recognition on a global scale when he won three consecutive Mr. Olympia titles and is currently the Men's Classic Physique champion.

