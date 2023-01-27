"Can't overtake someone's willpower" - Jay Cutler discusses Nick Walker vs Big Ramy faceoff at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Jay Cutler is a four-time Mr. Olympia title winner. His comeback win during the 2009 Mr. Olympia was one of the best comebacks ever witnessed in bodybuilding. Even though he is now retired, he still maintains an excellent physique even at the age of 49.

With the 2023 Arnold Classic set to be held in March, the official Instagram account of Arnold Sports Festival revealed that Big Ramy will be competing in the upcoming Arnold Classic. The announcement was made on January 21, 2023. A few weeks back, it was announced that Nick Walker will also be competing for the Arnold Classic title.

In a recent podcast that was a part of the Cutler Cast, Jay Cutler was in conversation with Milos Sarcev and Regan Grimes about the lineup for the 2023 Arnold Classic. Speaking about Nick Walker at the 2023 Arnold Classic, Jay Cutler said,

"We all have our opinions. I just know Nick's mindset. I know his vision. I know every night before he goes to bed, he's visualizing winning this competition. And sometimes, you know you can't overtake someone's willpower. He believes more than anyone else on this planet. We can talk about the confidence of these people leading into these shows. And I just don't think there's anyone more dedicated than Nick Walker. I think in the end, he'll be a two-time champ."

Jay Cutler feels that Nick Walker is the most dedicated bodybuilder right now. He also spoke a few words about the two-time Mr. Olympia title winner Big Ramy. Cutler said,

"Ramy wasn't full. Ramy needed to be Ramy. His skin would have been tighter. His appearance there would have been more roundness to everything. Listen, Ramy, we talked about it. If Ramy is 100%, he beats everybody. He's still Big Ramy."

Cutler feels that if Ramy presents his 100% on stage, then he defeats every other competitor. This indicates the reputation Ramy has built in the sport of bodybuilding. Despite finishing fifth in the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Ramy will be looking forward to putting on a good showing at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Milos Sarcev shares his opinion about Nick Walker and Big Ramy ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic

Speaking about Nick Walker, Milos Sarcev shared his views. Milos said,

"He has the freak factor, you know nobody can deny it. He's a fan favorite. He's probably one of the most popular, if not the most popular right. Okay, but physique still needs to be balanced out. His lower body doesn't match his upper body."

Milos further stated that Walker needs to improve the aesthetic part of his physique. He also feels that there are several other bodybuilders who are more aesthetic than Nick Walker. Sarcev claimed that Walker will be bringing conditioning and freak factor to the 2023 Arnold Classic. He thinks that Nick Walker has improved since the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Sarcev further continued,

"He's first favorite going into the show. He's the highest placing Olympian. They see him. He sees himself as a winner. He's not going to take second place. He's going to have some tough competition."

During the interaction, Regan Grimes agreed with Milos Sarcev's comments about Nick Walker being one of the favorites to win the 2023 Arnold Classic. Sarcev then spoke about the two-time Mr. Olympia title winner, Big Ramy. He said,

"Now, with Ramy getting back in, and what was your take on Ramy's conditioning, they said, oh, he needed to be fuller, he needed to be fuller, so you expect this is the card they are going to play. They are going to make him full. And he's the widest and biggest. I mean, he's a specimen."

Apart from Big Ramy and Nick Walker, Milos Sarcev claimed his client Samson Dauda will clinch the 2023 Arnold Classic Title. Milos said,

"Samson, I see him really winning the show. I didn't talk about him winning the Olympia. But now, considering everything that we've seen, that we know, can he win the show? Absolutely. For me as a coach, I didn't have that winners mentality. I absolutely see Samson (Dauda) winning."

He further spoke about Samson Dauda vs Andrew Jacked in Ohio. Sarcev said,

"They all say Samson needs to bring up the back. But I still think out of both of Samson would win. Ab shots would probably go to Andrew (Jacked). Most muscular, they're both good but I'd give it to Samson. It's very close. This is me, biased coach."

Apart from the above discussed bodybuilders, Shaun Clarida, William Bonac, and Patrick Moore are also competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

