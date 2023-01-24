“He’s going to be dangerous” - Samir Bannout bets on Ramon Rocha Queiroz to beat Urs Kalecinski at Arnold Classic

Samir Bannout, a former Mr. Olympia champion, continues to follow the sport of bodybuilding even though he has stopped competing professionally.

Bannout recently posted a YouTube video in which he discussed the future matchup between Urs Kalecinski and Ramon Rocha Queiroz at the 2023 Arnold Classic. He believes Ramon has what it takes to upset Chris Bumstead in the future if he improves his back width.

“What impressed me a lot about Ramon is that he has beautiful arms and a beautiful flow to his legs and calves with a small waist. I think he needs to improve the width in his back, get slightly wider and he’s going to be dangerous for everyone, including Chris Bumstead. Ramon is a pretty complete physique. He just needs a bit more width in his back.”

Samir Bannout backs Ramon Rocha Queiroz over Urs Kalecinski

The Columbus, Ohio, location of the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival is slated for March 2 to March 5. The complete lineup for each division was revealed earlier this month, with the Classic Physique class scheduled to showcase a rematch between German wonder Urs Kalecinski and Brazilian bodybuilder Ramon Rocha Queiroz.

Samir Bannout recently shared his prediction for the forthcoming matchup between Ramon and Urs Kalecinski at the 2023 Arnold Classic on an episode of The Muscle Maturity Podcast on YouTube.

Samir Bannout has given Ramon a lot of support since he saw him as the biggest danger to Bumstead's dominance. Bumstead's buddy Kalecinski, who made it plain that he planned to depose him, said that they would be rivals on stage.

At the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Chris Bumstead ultimately successfully defended his championship. Urs placed third on the podium, while Ramon came in second.

According to Samir Bannout, Urs has to improve his arms to become more dangerous. Despite praising Kalecinski's amazing physique, he asked him to raise his arms.

However, Samir Bannout also stated that Ramon Rocha Queiroz still has space to improve in that aspect of the sport and acknowledged Urs was more adept at posing than he was.

Samir Bannout presented his analysis of the outcomes after the Olympia. Despite being mesmerized by Ramon's body on stage, he urged him to have complete control over each stance.

At the 2023 Arnold Classic, Urs Kalecinski was motivated to atone for his transgressions against Ramon. He's eager to face Ramon one last time, and now that 'CBum' is over, the two will compete for gold in March at the Arnold Classic.

Ramon Rocha Queiroz vs Urs Kalecinski rivalry

In 2021, Ramon Rocha Queiroz initially gained notoriety for his amazing physique in the Classic Physique division. At the Europa Pro Championships, he attracted attention on stage and finished second to Fabian Mayr. At the IFBB Musclecontest Brazil Pro a few weeks later, he earned his first victory of the year.

Ramon had a lot of excitement going into the 2022 season. Using his skills, he overcame competitors like Kalecinski and former Olympian Breon Ansley at the Arnold Sports Festival. Terrence Ruffin, a two-time Arnold Classic champion, defeated him.

Urs Kalecinski, on the other hand, garnered attention in the IFBB Pro League for his profound separation and esthetics. In 2021, he competed in his first Olympia and finished fourth. Urs put in a terrific effort to get in third place behind Ramon and two-time champion Ruffin in the 2022 Arnold Classic. Before proceeding to the Mr. Olympia competition, he won the 2022 IFBB Boston Pro as well as the Kuwait Pro.

Olympia last month was the subject of much anticipation. Chris Bumstead, the four-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia champion, was slated to collide with Ramon and Urs.

