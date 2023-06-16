"He's playing with that weight like it ain't nothin" - Ronnie Coleman reacts to Chris Bumstead's insane display of strength

Ronnie Coleman is known for some of his famous catchphrases which he used to shout while lifting and working out in the gym. In a recent video, he reacted to Chris Bumstead's insane display of strength.

Chris Bumstead is a pro bodybuilder competing in the Classic Physique division of Mr. Olympia competitions. He has won four consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in his career.

Ronnie Coleman reacted to some marvelous lifts by Chris Bumstead in the gym in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel. Coleman said,

"I've been hearing a lot of hype about my boy Cbum (Chris Bumstead). I thought it'd be only fair if I did a reaction video to some of his lifts and some of his posters out there, so let's get into this y'all, yeah buddy. Yeah buddy, Cbum in the house. Cbum got some strength there. He's playing with that weight like it ain't nothin."

"Cbum curling like it ain't nothing. Light weight baby, light weight, ain't nothing to it but to do it baby. Light weight, he's playing with it making it look real easy. Show them why you got all that thickness. Show em' how to do it. Nice and Classical, yeah buddy."

Ronnie Coleman amazed by Chris Bumstead's deadlifting strength

While reacting to the video in which Bumstead displayed his massive strengths, Ronnie Coleman was also amazed by Cbum's deadlifting strength. The former pro bodybuilder said the Classic Physique champion could lift 900 pounds:

"Deadlifts, one of my favorite, playing with that weight, he's making 600 look like it's 200. Light weight baby, light weight, light weight. Get that back real big and thick, yeah buddy. Cbum in the house. Cbum you were lifting that weight like ain't nothing. I think you had it in you to do about 8 maybe 900. Let's hook up with you boy and show them how it's done. Yeah buddy."

Ronnie Coleman also used to do deadlifts during his days as a pro bodybuilder and he often says catchphrases "Lightweight baby" and "Yeah buddy" while lifting heavy weights. While Coleman has invited Chris to team up workout, it would definitely be a feast for the fans of both bodybuilders.

Chris Bumstead will be looking forward to winning his fifth Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title at this year's Mr. Olympia. He might face some tough competition from the 2023 Arnold Classic title winner Ramon Rocha Queiroz and runner-up Urs Kalecinski. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Ramon finished in second place while Kalecinski finished in third place.

This isn't the first time that Ronnie Coleman has reacted to some of the best bodybuilders doing lifts. Back in April, he reacted to Arnold Schwarzenegger's old-school lifts. While watching Arnold performing some inclined bench press, Coleman said,

"He must got like 300 pounds on that oh, that's 225, oh lightweight. That’s 225 I think. I think that's 225, 275, lift it like it ain’t nothing but a peanut."

Further during the video, Ronnie Coleman also acknowledged Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the greatest of all time. Arnold Schwarzenegger has won seven Mr. Olympia titles during his pro bodybuilding days while Ronnie has won eight Mr. Olympia titles.

