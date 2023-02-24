How to get 2023 Arnold Classic tickets

The Arnold Classic is just days away. As the bodybuilders prepare to showcase their tremendous physique and clinch the titles in various divisions, fans are also waiting with extreme anticipation about who will be crowned the champion at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

The Arnold Classic is considered to be the second most prestigious competition in the sport of bodybuilding. But in recent years, it has come close to equalling the level of Mr. Olympia. The competition was introduced way back in 1989 and is named after the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This year, the prize money for the competition was increased to $300,000. This has resulted in several famous bodybuilders entering the competition in the past month. The bodybuilding competition is set to be held in Columbus, Ohio, from March 2 to 5. But how can one get the 2023 Arnold Classic tickets?

To buy tickets, an individual has to visit the official website of the Arnold Sports Festival. On the page related to ticket purchases, an option indicating 'buy tickets now' is available. When that option is selected, customers will be redirected to a specific page to purchase tickets.

The ticket purchase page has several options for different tickets. Under the title of Arnold Classic Tickets, the priceiest ticket is the Platinum VIP ticket. Its cost is mentioned as $799. Platinum VIP tickets provide premium reserved seating for the Friday and Saturday Night Finals and a 3-day Expo Fast Pass.

The Gold VIP ticket costs around $449. The Silver VIP ticket costs around $399. There are more options under different categories. Those who are unable to attend the Arnold Classic in person can purchase the pay-per-view tickets available on the Fanmio website.

The Arnold Classic PPV Ticket is priced at $49.99. Another option is provided in which the Arnold Official 2023 T-Shirt is provided along with the pay-per-view ticket. The price of this ticket is $79.99.

But fans and followers of bodybuilding are surely in for a treat as they get to witness the likes of Nick Walker, Big Ramy, Shaun Clarida, Andrew Jacked, and Samson Dauda facing off on stage in the Open Division. Meanwhile, the followers of Classic Physique will see Jason Brown, Urs Kalecinski, Ramon Rocha Queiroz, and a few more competing for the title.

Other categories of competitions include the Men's Physique, Men's Pro Wheelchair, Fitness International, Wellness International, and Bikini International.

Updated Roster for the Men's Classique Physique and Women's Wellness divisions at the Arnold Classic

The roster for the Men's Classic Physique Division is laid out below:

Jason Brown

Alex Cambronero

Neil Currey

Urs Kalecinski

Kyrylo Khudaiev

Mehdi Larijani

Courage Opara

Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Mike Sommerfeld

Darwin Uribe was on the initial list of competitors competing in the Classic Physique division. He announced his withdrawal from the competition due to personal health reasons, stating that he was prioritizing himself.

Below is the roster for the Women's Wellness Division:

Marissa Andrews

Sunny Andrews

Yarishna Ayala

Angela Borges

Julia Chitarra

Rayane Fogel

Kassandra Gillis

Andrea Hrenko

Giselle Machado

The initial list of competitors consisted of Isabelle Nunes, the reigning wellness division champion at the Arnold Classic. She withdrew from the competition due to a knee injury. So, this year a new champion will be crowned in Ohio.

