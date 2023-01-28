“I always did my cardio” - Big Ramy reacts to rumors claiming he did cardio hours before 2022 Mr. Olympia

Big Ramy, a former two-time Mr. Olympia champion, rose to prominence as a Men's Open competitor due to his massive muscle mass and stature.

In a recent YouTube video, Nick Trigili of BB & BS discussed his interaction with Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay. He addressed claims that Ramy was doing cardio before the Olympia pre-judging last month.

Ramy confirmed that he did cardio training hours before the concert and stressed that it was part of his daily routine. He said:

"I always did my cardio all the time. I don’t know what the problem was. I did my cardio always and even that day on the day of pre-judging, I did my cardio in the morning."

Big Ramy had a poor outing in 2022 Mr. Olympia

Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay fell from prominence following a weak performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia last month. Ramy claimed in a recent YouTube video that he exercised cardio on the morning of the 2022 Olympia pre-judging.

Ramy won his first Sandow trophy after dominating the competition at the 2020 Mr. Olympia. He successfully defended his championship the following year and started the 2022 season as the favorite to retain it.

Elssbiay, on the other hand, fell short of the bar he set as Mr. Olympia. He put on a mediocre performance and appeared disoriented on stage. He finished fifth, behind former Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry, Nick Walker, runner-up Derek Lunsford, and winner Hadi Choopan.

Ramy's weak performance cast doubt on his future in the sport. Furthermore, many believed that something went wrong while he was attempting to peak for the concert. Ramy claimed that he was not finished and that he would return stronger than before.

Dennis James, Ramy's close friend and training partner, chimed in on the outcome, saying he had no idea what had happened to Ramy. However, he subsequently remarked that Elssbiay appeared flat before passing judgment.

Former Mr. Olympia winner Samir Bannout stated that Ramy took a step back, possibly owing to anxieties from competing on a worldwide platform. The bundle presented by Ramy disappointed IFBB chief judge Steve Weinberger. He made it clear that this was not the Ramy 'we all knew.'

Mike Van Wyck, a Canadian bodybuilding veteran, stated that Big Ramy was performing cardio the morning before the competition. He added that he saw Ramy in the gym for at least sixty minutes on the step machine just a few hours before competing in the event. Some speculated that Ramy seemed flat on the 2022 Olympia stage due to this reason.

Ramy insisted that despite finishing fifth, he would not hang up his posing trunks. He also stated that exercise was a regular component of his regimen in the days leading up to the event.

Elssbiay will compete in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic, which will be held from March 2 to March 5 in Columbus, Ohio. He will try to redeem himself by defeating Nick Walker, who defeated him at last year's Olympia.

While many say Elssbiay's finest days are behind him, Big Ramy is convinced that in less than six weeks, he can provide a stunning performance.

