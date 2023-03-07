"I only come back better" - Nick 'The Mutant' Walker gives statement after the Arnold Classic and Andrew Jacked weighs in on his performance

Nick Walker lived up to expectations at the 2023 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio. While he did not get the win and lost out to Samson Dauda, Nick showcased a package that has firmly set his place as one of the top competitors in the sport.

Despite finishing in second place behind Dauda, Walker won the award for the most muscular athlete and took home an additional $10,000 for his efforts. Reacting to his performance at the Arnold Classic on Instagram, he said:

"We came in better then the O, improved in all areas we wanted to improve on. I’m really happy with the package we brought, came up a little short, but you know how I do, when I lose, I only come back better."

Walker finished third at the 2022 Mr. Olympia and came in significantly better at the Classic. At just 28, the young bodybuilder's career is still in its early stages and he is most definitely capable of becoming one of the most-successful athletes in the sport.

"Time to go back to work" - Walker is headed right back to the gym and still prioritizes conditioning above everything else

Walker's physique at the Classic was complete and proprtionate. Walker displayed muscles that were perfectly-rounded, big, mature, and well-separated. He was also peeled to the bone and was clearly the most well-conditioned athlete on stage.

In an Instagram post, he confirmed that conditioning is what he prioritizes:

"Condition will always be the priority"

He further took to the social media platform to thank the organization for having him on the show and congratulate the new Arnold Classic champion, Samson Dauda. In the same post, he stated that he is getting right back to work.

"I want to give a huge shoutout to the @arnoldsports for putting on an amazing show!!!!! You guys killed it!!!!!!! Awesome production and everything was run smoothly ... Huge shoutout to @samson__dauda for coming guns blazing and taking the title win!!!!!! It was a close battle but it was a well deserved win!!!!!! Samson is an awesome guy and I’m incredibly happy for him!!!!!!! ... Time to go back to work!!!! Olympia is only around the corner!!!!"

"Slacked a bit in Finals" - Andrew Jacked reflects on his performance at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Nigeria's very own Andrew Jacked managed to secure a third-place finish ahead of former Olympia champion Big Ramy. The athlete took to Instagram to reflect on his showing at the event and admitted that he "slacked" a little in the finals:

"Arnold Classic 2023 Done & Dusted, Game Plan was executed. Awesome and tighter in PreJudging, Slacked a bit in Finals, 3rd Place so Deserved! I’m so Happy with the Package Presented on Stage and I do seriously believe that a drastic Change can Happen even in Just 4weeks of Pure Dedicated Prep. Nothing is impossible! I know I won the Hearts of Many and this will help me to keep on being better in every other shows."

He thanked his coaches Chris Aceto and Chris 'Psycho' Lewis for helping him prep for the Classic. Lewis, who made Andrew pose in the 130-degree heatroom, most definitely had a role to play in the Nigeran winning the best poser award at the show.

