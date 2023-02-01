“I miss the stage so much” - 52-year-old Johnnie Jackson teases 2023 Olympia comeback

Johnnie Jackson is a veteran bodybuilder who made a name for himself by building one of the most monstorous upper bodies seen in professional bodybuilding. At the age of 52, Jackson still has what it takes to be an elite player in the game with a well-built, mature physique.

The 12-time Olympia contestant was recently interviewed on Muscular Development, a show focusing on the ins and outs of bodybuilding. In the interview, he revealed that he is seriously thinking about making a comeback, especially because of how much he misses being a professional competitor:

"I miss the stage so much. I miss the journey. I miss the posing. I miss the crowds. I miss feeling like I’m significant amongst my peers and fans."

Johnnie Jackson of the USA has competition color applied backstage prior to the pre judging of the IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XI in 2011

Last December, during the Mr. Olympia competition, the organization announced that the Masters Olympia will make a comeback in 2023. Soon after, they released the official dates and venue: August 25–27 at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania. With the opportunity there to be taken, Jackson revealed that a comeback is "in the works":

"Nobody reached out to me, and I haven’t applied yet. I’m mulling it over. It’s still in the works. I’m totally thinking about it. I mean, I miss competing like you would miss your left hand if it wasn’t attached to your body anymore. I’m really honestly, I’m not one of those guys who is like, 'yeah, I’m happy in retirement.'"

Jackson also revealed that his excitement over the Masters' return was at an all-time high, but it has been waning:

"So yeah, it definitely when it first came about, just rumors, I was like, 'whoa, are you kidding me!' I have to admit when it first came about, I was way more hyped about it then than I am now."

Jackson on making a potential comeback

February marks an important month for the veteran bodybuilder as he must make a decision on his participation. He is in conflict with the idea of staying retired, focusing on his family and preparing for the Masters:

"It’s been a little while because it was kind of like yes, no, yes, no, then I got worn out by it. Then it was like, well I should move on. I’m a dad now. So let me do my dad stuff. But I have to say, since they announced it, each day more and more I’m thinking about it. I figure by mid-February, I will be in or out. By mid-February, I have to say yes or no. More and more every day, I’m leaning towards yes."

Johnnie Jackson poses during the pre judging of the IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XI in 2011

Back in the day, jackson definitely had one of the best upper bodies of all time and he is still looking professional at 52. A return to competition will certainly be welcomed by the fans.

