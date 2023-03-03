"I think it’s his to lose" - Veteran bodybuilder Flex Wheeler announces his top picks to win the 2023 Arnold Classic

Flex Wheeler has become an inspirational figure in the world of fitness since his retirement from professional bodybuilding. Having come across many difficulties such as poverty and dyslexia in his childhood, the Californian managed to forge a legacy in the sport, which will be talked about for a long time to come.

Since retiring as a professional, Wheeler has made it a point to appear on a variety of shows and podcasts to give his take on the sport today. Recently appearing on the OlympiaTV show, Flex Wheeler weighed in on the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic by giving his prediction for the top three spots.

Based on Wheeler's analysis, these are the bodybuilders who will take the top spots:

Winner: Nick Walker

Second: Samson Dauda

Third: Andrew Jacked

Speaking about Nick Walker on the show, Wheeler said:

"Nick is just – I’ve seen him in the gym, his determination. I think he still doesn’t feel that he’s got the respect that he deserves. Even crushing people and coming in third place at the Olympia this year. I think it’s his to lose."

Wheeler's top three picks resembled that of IFBB professional Bob Chick, who also appeared on the show.

While the former Arnold Classic champion believes Nick Walker will take the Classic crown, he still backs current 212 Olympia champion Shaun 'The Giant Killer' Clarida to surprise many people at his first open division show:

"So, it’s not agreeing with Bob, it’s just that it’s right. So, if you would have let any of the others go first, it would have been the same thing, but what I will say, I will say the Giant Killer is going to upset some people. I think he’s going to give a battle for the top three. I think he’s going to upset some people. He’s almost like Mr. Consistent, like Nick. That’s going to be a beautiful trade-off."

Wheeler added that while it is true that anyone competing can and may win the Arnold Classic, he does not believe Clarida has the size to do so. He reiterated the importance of not getting lost in the 'what-ifs' while making predictions:

"The other reason why I’m agreeing is, you know, it’s like Janet Jackson said and Ronnie Coleman would always, ‘what have you done lately?’ We can’t do this all the time, this what if. Because what if anything. What if the Giant Killer grew seven inches and put on muscle. You can’t what if all the time right."

Wheeler on judging at the Arnold Classic and Shaun Clarida

The California native still believes the judges should not rank based on size, but he admits that size adds to the bodybuilding esthetic:

"It really shouldn’t be judged on height, right. Even though, it does take – as I would always say, it takes longer to build a two-story house versus a one-story. But when that two-story house is built, it’s beautiful right. That’s what I think."

Flex added that Clarida has the talent to win open class competitions.

"The Giant Killer is going to upset some people. I don’t think he’s going to be off. I think he’s going to surprise the hell out of a lot of people, and I think that might be his segway into the Open class."

While predictions are fun, it remains to be seen who will bring the best package to win the 2023 Arnold Classic.

