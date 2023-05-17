"I don't know if anyone has come close" - Jay Cutler believes no one has surpassed Ronnie Coleman's physique

Four-time Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler has always been a fan favorite among the followers of bodybuilding. In a recent video posted on the Don't Be Sour YouTube channel, Cutler praised Ronnie Coleman's unmatched physique.

Cutler was the one who dethroned Ronnie Coleman when the latter was on a winning streak of eight Mr. Olympia titles. It was the end of Ronnie's reign as he couldn't win back the title or get back to his best due to injuries.

Speaking with Maxx, the host of the podcast, Jay Cutler said that Coleman pushed the physique level to crazy conditioning:

"By the physique and, you know, the transition of time, just Ronnie pushed the physique level to just the crazy conditioning, muscle density quality right? Where, you know, he was like a powerlifter and a bodybuilder together.

"He broke all weight records and had a crazy physique. To be honest, I mean since Coleman stepped away, I don’t know if anyone has even come close to his physique."

Cutler then claimed that seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner Phil Heath was really good but that he was still unable to match Ronnie Coleman's size:

"Phil Heath was really good, but not as big and balanced as Coleman was on a size scale, but Phil held his own. Not to say Dexter Jackson hasn't been great or Big Ramy or Shawn Rhoden or Brandon Curry."

Jay Cutler shares opinion regarding Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jay Cutler spoke about seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner Arnold Schwarzenegger. Cutler believes that Arnold has contributed more to the sport:

"Arnold has done [more] definitely... was more on a total scale, I mean to be an actor, the politician, yeah, put the Olympia on the map, like that's why you could really do this circular pattern of what a GOAT is. It just depends on your description of what the greatest of all time is."

Arnold deserves Jay Cutler's praise because of how he shaped his career. He etched a name for himself in pro bodybuilding by claiming seven Mr. Olympia titles.

Arnold then stepped into Hollywood and became the face of the Terminator movie franchise and also grew into one of the leading action stars. He also had success as a politician when he served as the governor of California.

Jay Cutler elaborates on the change in role of steroids since Arnold Schwarzenegger's era

Jay Cutler explained how enhancements, training, and workout theories have changed since Arnold Schwarzenegger's time as a pro bodybuilder:

"Definitely the enhancements changed, but the nutrition changed a lot. The equipment that we train on was way different. Yes, free weights and the training theories like volume training, I think Arnold overtrained himself a lot, they would spend all day working out and not following a nutrition pattern that would fulfill that. Now, as you know, the rest and the growth is done out of the gym.

"I think their perception was most of the growth was done inside the gym. I feel like the recovery process, remember, now, people are paid to do this so they can allow themselves not to go out and work a secondary job and instead fund themselves with a career."

The four-time Mr. Olympia title winner insisted that the protocols differ depending on the person. When questioned whether it was possible to win a Mr. Olympia title drug-free, Jay Cutler dismissed the possibility:

"Every guy is not on the same protocol. Yes, certain guys have to take more or less and there's certain protocols that people use. Is it necessary? You can do a contest without using and kinds of drugs. But you’ll be at a disadvantage because people ahead of you will use compounds that you're not. Genetics can only take you so far if that makes sense. Yes [you have to use steroids to win] the current Mr. Olympia, yes."

Poll : 0 votes