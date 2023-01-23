Jesse James West pulls ‘epic’ prank on Ronnie Coleman using fake weights

Ronnie Coleman recently found himself in a situation where he could not believe his eyes, thanks to Jesse James West.

West is a 20-year-old fitness coach and content creator who has recently risen to fame thanks to entertaining and novel fitness videos on his YouTube channel. This channel now boasts 2.26 million subscribers. He has also become quite the celebrity on Instagram with 689,000 followers on the platform.

West recently uploaded a video to his channel that saw him pull a prank on the one and only Ronnie 'The King' Coleman. Taking the help of quite a few fake slabs of weight, West set up the whole day to fool the King, whom he lovingly and jokingly calls his 'Biological father'.

He started with the bench press, moved on to the deadlifts, and finally the squats, where he stunned Coleman with 405 lbs, 600 lbs, and 700 lbs lifts using the fake weights!

Speaking on why he came up with this idea, West said:

"Last summer I trained with Ronnie Coleman, and he said something that changed my life forever"

In July last year, West was guided to a gruelling workout by the eight-time Mr Olympia that saw him perform some heavy sets of lifting the Ronnie Coleman way. During their session together, Coleman told the young bodybuilder:

"It's all light weight. As long as you can lift it, it's light!"

West also cited something else said by Ronnie Coleman during an episode of the Don't Be Sour podcast. In the podcast, Coleman revealed one of his biggest regrets from his bodybuilding career:

"I wouldn't change anything much... Only thing I would change is that time when I was in there doing [800 lbs] squats ... I went in there with two [reps] that's all that was on my mind... I did two and I put it up and thought 'Ah man, I could've done at least 3-4 more' ... So that's the only regret that I have now."

Ronnie Coleman gets pranked

West used progressive overload to fool the greatest bodybuilder of all time. He started off the lifts with warm-up sets using real slabs of weight only and as he added weight on, he managed to sneak in quite a few fake slabs.

Benchpress

45 lbs real weight

135 lbs real weight

225 lbs fake weight, 135 lbs real weight

275 lbs fake weight, 185 lbs real weight

315 lbs fake weight, 135 lbs real weight

365 lbs fake weight, 185 lbs real weight

405 lbs fake weight, 225 lbs real weight

Deadlift

135 lbs real weight

225 lbs fake weight, 135 lbs real weight

315 lbs fake weight, 225 lbs real weight

405 lbs fake weight, 225 lbs real weight

455 lbs fake weight, 275 lbs real weight

495 lbs fake weight, 275 lbs real weight

545 lbs fake weight, 275 lbs real weight

600 lbs fake weight, 330 lbs real weight

Squats

45 lbs real weight

135 lbs real weight

225 lbs fake weight, 135 lbs real weight

315 lbs fake weight, 135 lbs real weight

405 lbs fake weight, 225 lbs real weight

495 lbs fake weight, 315 lbs real weight

585 lbs fake weight, 315 lbs real weight

700 lbs fake weight, 430 lbs real weight

After pulling off the 700 lbs squat, West revealed to Ronnie Coleman that he had been using fake weights all along by tossing a fake slab at him. Coleman replied:

"Aw man, you fooling me! You got me."

Poll : 0 votes