"Let's see what's going to happen" - Ronnie Coleman predicts Derek Lunsford win over Hadi Choopan at 2023 Olympia 

Ronnie Coleman may not be competing anymore due to his age and health-related issues, but the legacy he left behind in the sport of bodybuilding is unmatched. He is one of two bodybuilders in pro bodybuilding to win eight Mr. Olympia titles.

Speaking of Coleman, the physique he displayed in competitions was unmatched. During his era, he faced off against some of the best bodybuilders the sport has ever seen, including Jay Cutler and Flex Wheeler.

There have been several massive changes at the top of the order since the conclusion of the 2022 Mr. Olympia and the 2023 Arnold Classic. The two-time Mr. Olympia title winner Big Ramy was dethroned after winning two consecutive Mr. Olympia titles. Hadi Choopan was crowned the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion.

After Choopan's victory, Shawn Ray and Flex Wheeler stated that Derek Lunsford's back was more defined.

Last month, during the Arnold Classic competition, Samson Dauda, who finished in sixth place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, won the 2023 Arnold Classic. Bob Cicherillo claimed that Derek Lunsford and Samson Dauda are equal threats to Hadi's title at the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

A recent segment of "Ask Me Anything" was posted on Ronnie Coleman's YouTube Channel. Answering a question about whether he thinks Lunsford will be the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman said:

"Yes, I do (think Derek Lunsford will be 2023 Mr. Olympia). Now, let’s see what’s going to happen."

Both Ronnie and several other former bodybuilders believe that Derek Lunsford will be able to win the 2023 Mr. Olympia title. While Lunsford is definitely a tough competitor and an excellent bodybuilder, he will be facing some determined bodybuilders in the form of Hadi Choopan, Nick Walker and Samson Dauda.

Ronnie Coleman terms Chris Bumstead's physqiue the best

Further, during the Ask Me Anything session, the eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner was asked his opinion on Chris Bumstead.

Replying to this question, Ronnie Coleman said:

"Well, I think Chris Bumstead is one of the greatest Classic bodybuilders of all time. Absolutely, the best physique I've ever seen in Classic Physique, he's got to be the best physique I've ever seen period."

In recent months, several fans and followers have been pushing for Chris to compete in the open division. Even Chris Bumstead has entertained the idea of competing in the open division.

In a recent The Truth Podcast with Hany Rambod, Cbum provided a few hints about competing in the Arnold Classic in the open division if the organizers of the Arnold Classic moved the competition a few weeks post the Olympia.

Chris Bumstead has created a massive legacy in the classic physique division, which is definitely hard for any classic physique division bodybuilder to match. He won the competition for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.

His victory in the classic physique division of the 2022 Mr. Olympia was termed to be a tough one as Cbum revealed that he competed with a torn bicep at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. No one is a hundred percent sure whether Chris will compete in the open division in the near future.

But there can be expectations that Bumstead might compete in the open division as there are bodybuilders who are switching from other divisions to the open division.

Poll : 0 votes