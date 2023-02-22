“They were throwing money” - Victor Martinez discusses huge prize money at Masters Olympia Awards 

Former IFBB bodybuilder Victor Martinez is known for his 2007 Arnold Classic win. Although he may not have a winning spree at the highest level of the sport, he is still considered to have one of the best physiques to ever compete in the sport.

In a recent episode of The Menace Podcast with Dennis James, Martinez opened up about the huge prize money offered at the Masters Olympia Awards. He said:

"The last time we had Masters they were throwing money on every poster. Had my ass come back. It [the [prize money] had my ass come back. I was like, ‘wait a minute, what?’ It was $250,000. Yes. Crazy money."

Victor Martinez criticizes the 2023 Masters Olympia for withholding the prize money

In the Men's Open category in the middle of the 2000s, "The Dominican Dominator" was a deadly foe. After competing on the Mr. Olympia stage several times, Victor established himself against regulars in the IFBB Pro League, including eight-time Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman, Dexter Jackson, and four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler.

Victor Martinez, who was unable to win a Sandow before calling it a day into his career, was enabled by his great arms and thick muscles to claim an Arnold Classic victory in 2007.

On the most recent episode of The Menace Podcast with Dennis James, Martinez criticized the 2023 Masters Olympia for withholding prize money. He also shared his top five predictions for the next Arnold Classic.

Martinez competed in his last competition, in the 2020 Arnold Classic, placing eighth. Martinez has done an exceptional job of maintaining his fitness at the age of 49, despite having ceased fighting professionally. Last year, he showed off an excellent body update, which encouraged admirers to speculate about a future comeback.

Victor Martinez will be a prime contender to participate at the resuming 2023 Masters Olympia in late August given the bulk and definition he has preserved. Although the field of participants has not yet been made public, bodybuilder Johnnie Jackson seems intrigued.

Martinez, who established a career out of often participating, was astonished that the prize money for the 2023 Masters Olympia had not been made public. Victor worries that rivals are focusing more on prospective comebacks than working out the financial specifics.

Victor Martinez made it clear that he would tell Dennis James of any announcements regarding the Masters Olympia if and when they were made. He said:

"Listen, listen man, for you know… for $250K like you said they offered last time, I’d put a kidney on the line for it. I got two you know. Still right. "

When the prize money increased to $250,000, Dennis James entered the 2012 Masters Olympia. Head judge Steve Weinberger revealed that the organizers "didn't have all of the prize money" after all of the competitors had gathered. As a result, they received less money than they had anticipated.

Fans and competitors alike would be thrilled to see Victor Martinez make a comeback on the bodybuilding scene. Martinez wouldn't entirely rule out the Masters Olympia in 2023, but he's waiting to see how much money is at stake.

Victor Martinez's top 5 for the 2023 Arnold Classic

Some seasoned bodybuilders have shared their predictions for the competition next month. Right now, Big Ramy is the winner, as predicted by Dennis James and Johnnie Jackson. While Chris Cormier supported Nick Walker, Milos Sarcev and Victor Martinez endorsed Samson Dauda.

Samson Dauda Nick Walker Big Ramy Shaun Clarida Justin Rodriguez

In Martinez's opinion, Ramy, particularly his back, seems better without cutting water.

