Hunter Labrada and Lee Labrada are father-son duos who have qualified to compete at the prestigious stage of Mr. Olympia.

In a recent episode of the Lee Labrada Show, which featured both Labrada's, compared their respective bodybuilding eras. Hunter went on to talk about the comparison between his and his father's Olympia physiques:

"So, he [Lee Labrada] was mass with class, I’m a lot more mass with a little less class, in terms of the physique that’s the best way to describe it. Lee competed at your heaviest, I think was 192 on stage. So, I was 262 at the Olympia this year. They’re very different physiques."

Hunter Labrada and Lee Labrada compare bodybuilding eras

In the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition, Hunter ended up in the seventh position. However, he did not lose hope and got himself motivated to come out in better condition and symmetry for the upcoming Mr. Olympia tournament.

In the fourth episode of the Lee Labrada Show, Hunter and Lee opened up about the contrasting differences between the two bodybuilding eras. Hunter also opened up about the fan pressure he faces due to comparisons with his father.

According to Hunter Labrada, he is attempting to 'bring the degree of conditioning' that Lee showed during his peak years of performance. Hunter emphasized that bodybuilding nowadays involves a 'balancing act' between carrying size and maintaining a tiny waist while contrasting each other's physiques side by side.

The previous time Lee Labrada looked more closely at the Men's Open class, he thought that competitors were overly focused on size rather than balance, harmony, and proportions. He questioned whether the IFBB Pro League was downplaying some qualities. Lee stressed that posing has become less significant due to the sport.

Many fans think it is just a matter of time before Lee's son, Hunter Labrada, returns to the top of the podium given his father's success in the sport. Lee Labrada anticipates Hunter retiring at an early age while holding the Mr. Olympia title.

Hunter Labrada at the 2022 Mr. Olympia

In front of an upbeat crowd, the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition saw the crowning of a new champion. Hadi Choopan made history by becoming the first Iranian-born to win the Mr. Olympia title.

Hunter Labrada was expecting a better finish, but he ended up coming in seventh, moving down three spots from his fourth-place finish at the 2021 Olympia.

In relation to his recent Olympia performance, Hunter has been transparent. In a sincere video posted to his YouTube channel, Hunter said that he was disappointed with the results and acknowledged that his preparation and peaking had failed in the last few days before the competition.

Afterwards, he declared his intention to compete at two professional events in addition to the 2023 Olympics later in the year.

Hunter disclosed that during the off-season, he weighs 280 pounds when fasting. To reduce his girth in the upcoming months, he intends to integrate vacuum poses and more Whole Foods.

Hunter Labrada cited social media as evidence that Lee is under greater pressure from bodybuilding enthusiasts now than he was back when he was actively competing.

