What happened to Lee Banks? Bodybuilder passes away at 51

Bodybuilder Lee Banks took his last breath on Thursday (February 2) at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. The professional American athlete was suffering from a cancerous carcinoid tumor in the intestines.

His wife, Lafayette Banks, confirmed the death of her husband in a Facebook post. She penned down an emotional message about him with his pictures.

Mrs. Banks wrote:

"With an unbearable sorrow and seemingly insurmountable grief I let you know that at Mayo Clinic & Hospital Jacksonville on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 2100 (9pm) hour, my greatest love earned his wings and returned his soul to the house of our LORD forever."

Lee Banks learned about his health issues back in 2018 while preparing for a bodybuilding competition, as Lafayette mentioned in her post:

"In 2018 while in competition preparation Lee became aware of an extreme change in his metabolism. For many months his medical labs and exams read normal and extremely healthy. Yet, he knew and he persisted.

"In 2020 a stage 4 cancerous carcinoid tumor was finally revealed in his intestines. After many battles, my warrior passed away from complications with carcinoid syndrome. Keep in mind that he was more than a bodybuilder. He was a soldier exposed to the perils of war."

She added:

"I only ask for time, time to come back to myself, to feel my legs under me, to comfort our children, to simply miss my husband, my love, my partner in all things, my sole provider and soul provider. And then, with HIS DIVINE GRACE and your assistance, we will celebrate his talent, honor his gift, preserve his legacy, and continue his service for a lifetime."

The 51-year-old bodybuilder was a gym freak and won numerous tournaments over the years.

A dive into the professional career of Lee Banks

Banks started his professional journey in 2002 when he competed at the NPC All-South Championships. The bodybuilder participated in the heavyweight championship and finished sixth. He won the tournament two years later and then finished sixth in the lightweight category in 2005.

In 2006, Lee Banks played in the NPC Nationals and USA Championship and finished sixth and eighth, respectively. He clinched the trophy in 2007 again and finished first at the NPC All-South Championship and third at the NPC National Championship.

After having a successful career at NPC, Lee Banks earned an IFBB pro card in 2010 after winning the IFBB North American Championship. He competed in numerous IFBB tournaments and finished 15th in the 2018 IFBB Arnold Classic.

Lee Banks had a successful career while competing in the classic physique division. He finished runner-up at the 2017 Chicago Pro and then finished in the top ten at Olympia. Banks finished second at the IFBB Atlantic Coast Pro tournament.

Besides bodybuilding, Lee Banks was a successful businessman. He was also known for his charitable work and donations to cancer research. At the time of his death, Banks was working on an event that was scheduled to take place in May.

